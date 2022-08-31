Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesh, started today across India. After restricted celebrations in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year has seen the return to full fledged celebrations of the holy festival. While most individual households and puja pandals get clay idols of the elephant-headed God for the occasions, temples and many other places worship permanent idols, many of them centuries old. Among those idols of Lord Ganesha, one in Chhattishgarh is really unique, the Dholkal Ganesha of Dantewada.

This unique idol of Lord Ganesha is located on Mountain Dholkal in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada at the height of around 3000 feet. The idol, brilliantly carved out of stone, was the victim of the systematic vandalism and destruction of Hindu icons and objects of worship recently, when it was vandalised by Maoists in 2017. But the Maoists could not kill the divinity of the idol and the mountaintop, and devotees complete a difficult trek to climb 3000 feet on foot to reach the idol to have a darshan and worship it.

The idol was carved and installed in the 11th century and was worshipped regularly. But with time it went out of people’s memory and got covered by trees, and remained hidden for many years until it was rediscovered by the British in 1943 before opening the Bailadila mines. The idol is around 3 feet tall and weighs more than 500 kgs. The Ganesh idol, carved from a solid piece of granite, is perched on its beautiful circular perch amid the deep, impenetrable woods of Bastar in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada region.

However, post-independence, the idol got vanished from public memory again until the year 2012 when a journalist marched on a trek into the dense forest leading to the Dholkal mountain peak. This rediscovery created a sensation, so much so that the Dholkal Ganesh temple became a popular destination for pilgrims, trekkers, and history lovers. The Chhattishgarh state government had also started taking efforts to recognize the travel spot and had begun promoting the same in its travel programs.

Dholkal Ganesh Idol (Image source- Getty Images)

Also, the local tribes began hoping for prosperity as increased tourism would mean increased employment opportunities and increased income. Many also employed themselves as tour guides and tour operators and the dense forest from the base camp named Farsal suddenly was teeming with people who were walking up the way to pay respects to the 1100-year-old Ganesha idol.

Maosists threw the idol from Bastal hilltop

The scene of the Dholkal Ganesh idol bringing prosperity to the local tribal people of Bastar and the Dantewada region was unbearable for the Maoist terrorists who resided in the areas around Bastar. They could not watch the local tribes earning money and hoping for a better life due to state-promoted tourism. In January 2017, the huge Dholkal Ganesh idol was dropped from its lofty position 3,000 feet into the Bastar forests. The idol naturally shattered into smithereens resulting in killing the hopes of local poor residents.

The Bastar Police then launched an investigation to find and gather the idol pieces at the foothill dominated by the Maoists. The Police also stated that the Maoists had executed the destruction to stop the economic development of the region and also to prevent visitors from entering the area. Reports mention that the incident happened after the state government had announced sanctioning Rs 2 crore for developing the area as a tourist spot.

On February 2, the Ekadanta idol was then restored to its original site atop Dholkal hill by the Archaeological Survey of India and was consecrated by local religious rites.

Chhattisgarh: 6-foot Ganesha idol located on a hill in Dantewada’s Dholkal, found damaged last week, has been restored to its original place pic.twitter.com/JeeCgQDlkE — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2017

Ekadanta- the unique idol

The Ganesha idol exclusively named ‘Ekadanta’ was installed in the 11th century by the kings of the Chhindak Nagvanshi dynasty and holds an axe (farsa) in one hand and a broken tusk in the other hand, to signify the story behind the installation of the idol. The idol located at a peak of Dholkal mountain which is part of the Bailadila hill range was established in memory of the battle between sage Parashurama and Ganesha.

According to a tale that is well known and has been repeated several times in the history of India, Lord Ganesha lost one of his tusks on Dholkal hill during this battle. According to the tale, a fierce battle had occurred between sage Parshuram and Lord Ganesha in which the former attacked the latter with his ‘farsa’ or axe. This battle had resulted in the loss of one tusk of Ganesha when it was hit by Parashuram with his axe, giving Lord Ganesha the unique identity of ‘Ekdanta’.

In the 11th century, the rulers of the Chindak Nagvanshi dynasty erected the stone statue of Lord Ganesha on the mountaintop to commemorate the battle. Reports mention that the 3 ft idol is carved out of stones that are found in the foothills of the Indravati River. The idol of Lord Ganesha is shaped to look like a ‘Dholak’ which is a popular musical instrument, giving the peak its name as ‘Dholkal’.

The idol also exhibits artistic brilliance showing Lord Ganesha seated in his customary ‘lalitasana’, or cheerful and relaxed position. The locals worship Ganesha all year, and a particular fair is conducted at this location in the month of ‘Magha’, between January and February.

Locals worship the idol and commemorate the battle

People also worship the idol during Ganesh Chaturthi which started today. People trek to the mountaintop, walk over a series of rocks to reach the stone where the idol is located, climb over that rock, and offer prayers. Due to its location, only physically fit people can reach the place, and only a small number of people can reach the idol at a time, as there is not much space on the rocks in that place. But the locals still reach the place on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and conduct puja as per rituals.

Trek root leading to the Dholkal mountain (Image source- Getty Images)

The Ganesha idol established at the mountaintop of the Bailadila hill range is unique as it holds some special features. The idol which is around 1100 years old is naturally protected with no roof covering the statue. It features a ‘Sheha Nag’ on the stomach of the idol of Lord Ganesha and also shackles instead of Janeu which is a Hindu sacred thread. According to the experts, these features symbolize the creation of the Chhindak Nagvanshi dynasty and make the idol one of its kind worldwide.

Locals believe that the Bhogami tribals of South Bastar are descended from the female priest of Dholkatta Dholkal, and they worship the Dholkal Ganesha idol every day. According to another legend, the Dholkal Ganesha statue was initially worshiped by a Bhogami tribal lady. Locals claim that the residents of Faraspal village woke when she blew a conch from the top of the mountain. The locals worship the Ganesha statue throughout the year, and a special fair is conducted at this location in the summer.

Even after a difficult trek to the mountaintop, reaching the Dholkal Ganesha idol is not easy. Screenshot from a YouTube video)

During this period, apart from Lord Ganesha, Parashurama and other local deities are worshipped. To reach the peak of the mountain where the historic idol of Lord Ganesha is located, one has to travel through extremely dense forests, mountains, and ravines. Farsapal village which is named after the weapon used by sage Parshuram in the battle forms the base point for the Dholkal trek. Reportedly, the majority of the visitors to the spot hail from neighbouring areas.

Pertinently, the news of damage to the idol in 2017 has travelled far, attracting several visitors to the spot, including YouTubers. The state security forces after the year 2017 have also extended their operations to the location to drive away the Maoists and protect the visitors.