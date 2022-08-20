Saturday, August 20, 2022
HomeEntertainmentAnurag Kashyap-directed 'Dobaaraa' featuring Taapsee Pannu tanks miserably at the box office, audience obliges...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Anurag Kashyap-directed ‘Dobaaraa’ featuring Taapsee Pannu tanks miserably at the box office, audience obliges after duo asked them to boycott the movie

OpIndia Staff
Dobaaraa: Feature Film by Taapsee Pannu tanks at the box office, audience obliges after she asks them to boycott it
Taapsee Pannu with Anurag Kashyap, poster of film 'Dobaraa', image via HT
4

The Bollywood film ‘Dobaaraa’, which is an official remake of the Spanish ‘Mirage’, tanked at the box office on Friday (August 19). The Anurag Kashyap-directed movie, which features actress Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, registered a paltry 2-3% occupancy in the theatres. According to film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, early shows of the Dobaaraa were cancelled due to a lack of audience footfall.

He had earlier predicted that the film might collect ₹20-35 lakhs on the opening day and a lifetime revenue of ₹1.25-₹1.5 crores. However, the film failed to live up to even such low expectations.

According to ‘Deshdrohi’ actor Kamal R Khan (KRK), the Anurag Kashyap-directional film collected just ₹8 lakhs on the opening day. As per a report in Koimoi, ‘Dobaaraa’ was made on a budget of ₹50 crores.

It must be mentioned that both Anurag Kashyap and Taapse Pannu made condescending remarks about the audience, prior to the release of the film ‘Dobaraa.’ The duo went a step ahead and urged people to boycott their film.

While speaking to India Today, Taapsee Pannu said, “Please everyone boycott our film, Dobaaraa. I want to be in the same league as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. I feel left out.”

She further claimed that those who raise boycott calls on Twitter do not go to theatres to watch the movie in the first place.

In the same tone, Anurag said, “Yes please, I want our film to trend on the boycott hashtag as well.” The duo further asked, “I want to know if those people who call for a boycott are the ones who even watch films in theatres?”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Dobaaraa director claimed that his movies are unaffected by boycott calls. “It affects those who’s films do over Rs. 100 cr. My films have not even gone beyond Rs. 32 cr. For me, it is nothing new. I have been boycotted since the time twitter started. Ask me questions that affect me,” he had said.

However, it turns out that Dobaaraa, which has been made on a budget of ₹50 crores, will fail to make more than ₹2 crores.

The duo made similar remarks while speaking to Siddharth Kannan. Their arrogance had promoted the audience to shun the movie ‘Dobaaraa.’ In recent times, several movies directed by known Hinduphobes have tanked at the box office.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

16% of Muslim students from Mangalore University seek TC, among others, university following HC order banning hijab in classrooms one of the reasons

OpIndia Staff -

CBI names 15 including Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia in excise scam FIR, says he was instrumental in extending undue favours to licensees

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala Muslim body head slams state govt’s ‘gender-neutral’ policy, says it is ‘dangerous’ to allow boys and girls to sit together in classrooms

OpIndia Staff -

Police cancel Munawar Faruqui’s Bangalore show on complaint of Hindu group, the comedian claims it was cancelled due to his health issues

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Hindu man stabbed for protesting against daughter’s harassment; Miraj, Farhad among 3 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Russia’s Gazprom trolls Siemens Energy over ‘lonely’ turbine that has been the centre of conflict over Nordstream 1 supplies to Europe

Sanghamitra -

Delhi Police arrests Hawala operator Mohammed Yaseen, was involved in funding of LeT, Al-Badr terrorists in Kashmir                                    

OpIndia Staff -

4 Congress workers, including staff of Rahul Gandhi arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait at his Wayanad office

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: Teenage basketball player pushed off stadium roof after she resisted rape attempt, suffers multiple fractures

OpIndia Staff -

Lakhimpur Kheri, UP: Woman cuts off private part of live-in partner as he tries to rape her 14-year-old daughter

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,159FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com