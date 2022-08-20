The Bollywood film ‘Dobaaraa’, which is an official remake of the Spanish ‘Mirage’, tanked at the box office on Friday (August 19). The Anurag Kashyap-directed movie, which features actress Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, registered a paltry 2-3% occupancy in the theatres. According to film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, early shows of the Dobaaraa were cancelled due to a lack of audience footfall.

He had earlier predicted that the film might collect ₹20-35 lakhs on the opening day and a lifetime revenue of ₹1.25-₹1.5 crores. However, the film failed to live up to even such low expectations.

#Dobaaraa is off to a DISASTROUS start at the box office, film is registering merely 2-3% occupancy while many early shows are getting canceled due to NO AUDIENCE.. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 19, 2022

According to ‘Deshdrohi’ actor Kamal R Khan (KRK), the Anurag Kashyap-directional film collected just ₹8 lakhs on the opening day. As per a report in Koimoi, ‘Dobaaraa’ was made on a budget of ₹50 crores.

Today @taapsee film #Dobaaraa was running with houseful occupancy for entire day. And film collected the huge amount ₹8 Lakhs.🤪😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 19, 2022

It must be mentioned that both Anurag Kashyap and Taapse Pannu made condescending remarks about the audience, prior to the release of the film ‘Dobaraa.’ The duo went a step ahead and urged people to boycott their film.

While speaking to India Today, Taapsee Pannu said, “Please everyone boycott our film, Dobaaraa. I want to be in the same league as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. I feel left out.”

She further claimed that those who raise boycott calls on Twitter do not go to theatres to watch the movie in the first place.

In the same tone, Anurag said, “Yes please, I want our film to trend on the boycott hashtag as well.” The duo further asked, “I want to know if those people who call for a boycott are the ones who even watch films in theatres?”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Dobaaraa director claimed that his movies are unaffected by boycott calls. “It affects those who’s films do over Rs. 100 cr. My films have not even gone beyond Rs. 32 cr. For me, it is nothing new. I have been boycotted since the time twitter started. Ask me questions that affect me,” he had said.

However, it turns out that Dobaaraa, which has been made on a budget of ₹50 crores, will fail to make more than ₹2 crores.

The duo made similar remarks while speaking to Siddharth Kannan. Their arrogance had promoted the audience to shun the movie ‘Dobaaraa.’ In recent times, several movies directed by known Hinduphobes have tanked at the box office.