‘Karthikeya 2’ is a Telugu film. Lord Shri Krishna and his holy city Dwaraka make the theme of this film. As the film is related to Lord Shri Krishna, a part of this film takes place in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Besides, a few important scenes in this film happen in Himachal Pradesh. In this way, collecting the varied geographical scenery of India is the beauty of the film ‘Karthikeya 2’. In fact, this is more than just a film. This is an experience.

A big media house mentioned that ‘there is too much of Shri Krishna in this film’. Actually, I too have a similar opinion. But then what is wrong with that? Has anyone ever asked why there is too much of ‘spice’ in the film Dune (2021), or why there is too much ring in the film series Lord of the Rings? Likewise, nobody asked why there is too much Hinduphobia in the film PK. Then why such a question now?

The film ‘Karthikeya 2’ starts with a story from the Mahabharat period – that is – the era of Lord Shri Krishna. The way director Chandu Mondeti has connected the Dwapar Yug and the current times through a story, it is commendable. The part of this film depicting ancient times has been explained through animation. This has also been the signature style of the ‘Karthikeya’ series. The first part also told some parts of the story through animation.

Today’s young generation should watch this film because they will get entertainment as well as knowledge of their history. They should watch it because it will also give them information about some stories of the city of Dwarka – submerged in the sea – from the Dwapar Yug. Parallelly, the film runs through the current times and everything is connected with each other. The writers have kept the story as simple as it could be. It has a definite rhythm. The characters are built in an interesting way.

Nikhil Siddharth is constantly evolving as an actor. He is already known for choosing different kinds of themes in his films. Be it ‘Ekkadiki (2016)’ or ‘Swamy Ra Ra (2013)’, these films have brought a different kind of experiment. Nikhil Siddharth has a strong screen presence, despite being present in most of the frames, he does not bore the audience.

Some of the scenes of the film could have been shorter. Despite this, ‘Karthikeya 2’ maintains the grip on the plot and captivates the audience till the end. The negative characters played by Shantanu and Abhir are also portrayed with panache.

When it comes to acting, the discussion of a person becomes important, who is seen in the film for a few minutes and makes a lasting mark that proves his 40-year film career absolutely justified. It is none other than Anupam Kher who was a part of the previous film produced by Abhishek Agrawal – The Kashmir Files. Abhishek Agrawal is also producing a Ravi Teja starrer film ‘Tiger Nageshwar Rao’ and Anupam Kher is playing an important character in that film too.

Anupam Kher played a cameo in ‘Karthikeya 2’. He has delivered every word describing Lord Shri Krishna in such a way that, at one point, you feel that it is not the character anymore; rather it is Anupam Kher speaking from the bottom of his heart. No person could have played this character without reverence and devotion to Lord -Shri Krishna.

There is a character Suleman, Most of the events take place in front of Suleman and he is a witness to this journey of discovery of Shri Krishna. During this journey, he extends help to the protagonist and is surprised everywhere. The message of the film is that Ramayana and Mahabharata are parts of our history and not myths for us. And it is a message for the whole of Indians, including Hindus and Muslims. The stalwarts of ancient times were the ancestors of all of us.

‘Karthikeya 2’ can be placed in the category of adventure films more than a mystery-thriller. Showcasing the hills of Govardhan, lanes of Dwaraka, the desert of Bundelkhand, and rivers of Himachal Pradesh – this film is in a way a reflection of India’s unity in diversity. There is a message of distinguishing spirituality from superstitions. But this is achieved without insulting Hinduism. In fact, the core message of the film is that the ancients were people of knowledge and science and their accomplishments were remarkable.

Karthikeya 2 has “too much Sri Krishna references”, but “Hinduism fervour” may make it a hit despite being no fun, said India Today review after public anger made them tweak the headline pic.twitter.com/3Hg9LYgkTN — Gems of Bollywood (@GemsOfBollywood) August 18, 2022

This film should be watched to experience the acting of 37-year-old Nikhil Siddharth who has the potential of becoming the next pan-India star. This should be watched for producer Abhishek Agrawal, who is trying to give us something different than the usual Bollywood propaganda. This film should be watched to know that the stories of Krishna and Mahabharata can be told in an appealing, innovative way to the youngsters of today. It should be seen for its fine cinematography. Kaal Bhairav’s background music is superb and in harmony with the scenes.

The second film of the Karthikeya franchise has ensured that the third film in the series will be a pan-India hit film. Despite the flops of Aamir Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’, the film ‘Karthikeya 2’ has survived and its number of screens is being increased in the Hindi belt. There is also a surge in the collections of the film. However, Kartikeya 2’s biggest success will be opening the industry up to the ideas of the Indic narrative. It will be a good experience to watch ‘Karthikeya 2’ on the occasion of Janmashtami.