On Saturday (August 6), the Communist Party of India (CPI) lambasted its ally Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) for projecting the government headed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as ‘one-man show.’

As per a report in Onmanorama, the CPI presented a political report during a recent conference held in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. It slammed its Communist counterpart for presenting the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government as that of Pinarayi Vijayan’s government.

“The CPIM is deliberately trying to brand the government as Pinarayi’s government. The CPIM always refers to the Left government as the Pinarayi government. A trend that has never before been seen in the tenure of an LDF government needs to be corrected,” it emphasised.

The Communist Party of India has expressed its displeasure over the contractual appointments in the State as well as the policy of the CPIM on the issue of cooperative banks. It has also pointed out how CPIM has denied it of its due share.

“The government had to suffer the backlash over the impertinence shown in implementing the (SilverLine railway) project. Like the Sabarimala issue, this was also rendered complicated. The project should have been implemented only by convincing the public but instead, it was handled in a manner that incited public anger, ” CPI added.

The Communist party also accused its ally of bypassing employment norms and exhibiting a hostile attitude towards its student body, All India Student’s Federation (AISF). CPI alleged that it had accounted for the actions of CPIM.

The party also criticised the Kerala CM for his intolerance toward black flags. “The black flag is the mode of protest used by everyone. The intolerance for black shown by the Chief Minister, who has led numerous agitations, is not in the democratic spirit,” CPI said.

It must be mentioned that the CPI and the CPIM officially split in 1964 over the former’s support for China and the latter’s support for the USSR. CPIM was quick to replace the original Communist party in Kerala, Tripura and West Bengal.