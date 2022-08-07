Sunday, August 7, 2022
HomeNews ReportsInfighting breaks out between the CPI and CPIM in Kerala over projecting Pinarayi Vijayan...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Infighting breaks out between the CPI and CPIM in Kerala over projecting Pinarayi Vijayan above the party

"The CPIM is deliberately trying to brand the government as Pinarayi's government. The CPIM always refers to the Left government as the Pinarayi government. A trend that has never before been seen in the tenure of an LDF government needs to be corrected," CPI emphasised.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala: CPI slams CPIM for projecting Pinarayi Vijayan as 'one man show'
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, image via Mathrubhumi
5

On Saturday (August 6), the Communist Party of India (CPI) lambasted its ally Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) for projecting the government headed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as ‘one-man show.’

As per a report in Onmanorama, the CPI presented a political report during a recent conference held in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. It slammed its Communist counterpart for presenting the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government as that of Pinarayi Vijayan’s government.

“The CPIM is deliberately trying to brand the government as Pinarayi’s government. The CPIM always refers to the Left government as the Pinarayi government. A trend that has never before been seen in the tenure of an LDF government needs to be corrected,” it emphasised.

The Communist Party of India has expressed its displeasure over the contractual appointments in the State as well as the policy of the CPIM on the issue of cooperative banks. It has also pointed out how CPIM has denied it of its due share.

“The government had to suffer the backlash over the impertinence shown in implementing the (SilverLine railway) project. Like the Sabarimala issue, this was also rendered complicated. The project should have been implemented only by convincing the public but instead, it was handled in a manner that incited public anger, ” CPI added.

The Communist party also accused its ally of bypassing employment norms and exhibiting a hostile attitude towards its student body, All India Student’s Federation (AISF). CPI alleged that it had accounted for the actions of CPIM.

The party also criticised the Kerala CM for his intolerance toward black flags. “The black flag is the mode of protest used by everyone. The intolerance for black shown by the Chief Minister, who has led numerous agitations, is not in the democratic spirit,” CPI said.

It must be mentioned that the CPI and the CPIM officially split in 1964 over the former’s support for China and the latter’s support for the USSR. CPIM was quick to replace the original Communist party in Kerala, Tripura and West Bengal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCPI CPIM fight, Vijayan govt Kerala, Kerala communists
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,907FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com