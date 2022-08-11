Thursday, August 11, 2022
Karnataka: Mangalore University cancels ‘Bharat Mata Puja’ after Left, Congress raise objections on religious grounds

OpIndia Staff
On August 10, Mangalore University cancelled ‘Bharat Mata Puja’ that was scheduled to take place on the campus on August 11 after Islamists, Congress, and Left organizations opposed it. The Puja was organized by the Student Council of the University. Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was backing the event. As per a Times Now report, Campus Front of India (Popular Front of India’s student wing) had submitted a memorandum to the district commissioner. Calling the event “controversial,” they told the principal, Anasuya Rai, not to allow the event inside the campus.

The CFI members claimed that the event might disturb communal harmony as Bharat Mata in the event poster was holding a saffron flag, not Tiranga. Furthermore, they claimed it could cause a problem due to religion in the University. CFI leader Arfa Ali called the University biased and said while “a piece of cloth” (a Hijab) was not allowed on the campus, the Puja was permitted. She said, “The University administration said students will not wear saffron, but the flag in the poster itself is saffron.”

Earlier, Congress MLA NA Haris had said, “All this should not be done inside educational institutions. It is not acceptable at all.” He said colleges and schools are temples of education, and such events could not be allowed.

Times Now said that although the Principal had apprehensions about the program, similar events have been held in the past. She said, “‘Bharat Mata KI Puja,’ caption is not allowed on the school campus. We are not suspending the classes. Students insisted that they will peacefully offer Puja during the break.” Thus, the students of ABVP were granted permission to hold the Puja. Also, the students had assured the Principal that no classes would be disturbed because of the event. They further assured no college student would be asked to wear any religious attire.

Speaking to OpIndia, ABVP Mangaluru division secretary Basavesh Kori said, “The event was organized by the Student Council of University. After the opposition from some sections of the students, it has been postponed.” He firmly added that the event had not been cancelled but postponed.

