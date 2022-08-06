An AK-47-wielding CISF constable went on a shooting rampage on the streets of Kolkata on Saturday 6th August 2022, firing at his own colleagues. One assistant sub-inspector was killed in this shooting while one head constable was injured. The shooter has surrendered to the police. The incident took place at the CISF barrack located at the Indian Museum in Kolkata. The shooter Head Constable Akshay Kumar Mishra was later captured after he surrendered.

A police vehicle that was outside the building’s police barrack was the target of the shooting. There were at least 25–30 shots fired inside the building located in the heart of Kolkata.

According to a report by Republic World, Head Constable Akshay Kumar Mishra began firing at about 6:30 o’clock near the Indian Museum on Jawaharlal Nehru Road. The Museum’s gates were thereafter shut. After that, two teams were assembled to capture him. One of those squads included commandos from the Kolkata Police. They entered the area wearing bulletproof jackets and came in from one side. The second squad of police officers arrived at the scene from the opposite direction wearing bulletproof jackets. They insisted the gunman surrender.

But the CISF personnel refused to surrender and a fight broke out between the squads and the gunman. It is said that more than 30 rounds were fired. ASI Ranjit Sarangi was killed and head constable Subir Ghosh was injured in this operation. The ASI who passed away suffered gunshot wounds to the neck, chest, and hand. The injured head constable is critical and being treated in the SSKM Hospital. The gunman gave up shortly after that and was nabbed.

Vinit Goel, Commissioner of Police, said, “The incident was reported to us around 6:30 in the evening. Our team reached here as soon as we got the news.” According to a report by News 18, after his father’s death, Akshay Kumar Mishra was not granted leave and was emotionally unstable. In his initial testimony soon after being apprehended, he said, “I made a mistake.”

At first, the head constable Akshay Kumar Mishra was refusing to let anyone in. But the IG and CISF men arrived and forced him to surrender. Additional legal procedures are in progress. To carry out the capture operation of the armed shooter, a commando unit under the control of the Kolkata Police employed dragon lights. Images taken at the site showed the vehicle that was shot at being covered with bullet holes. Blood stains were found on the seat.