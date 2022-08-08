Monday, August 8, 2022
Mohammed Azharuddin calls Indian women’s team’s batting “rubbish”, gets reminded of his own record by social media users

India lost by 9 runs to Australia in the final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and ended with a silver medal in the cricket event of the games.

Azhar's remarks were not taken kindly by Indian cricket fans
4

Former Indian captain and Congress politician Mohammed Azharuddin was at the center of a social media storm earlier today after his remarks on the Indian women’s team’s batting performance. India lost by 9 runs to Australia in the final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and ended with a silver medal in the cricket event of the games.

Chasing 162 for the gold medal, India fell just short despite an outstanding half-century by captain Harmanpreet Kaur. After the match, Azharuddin took to Twitter and said, “Rubbish batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Gave away a winning game on a platter.”

Despite losing their openers cheaply, India battled back into the game with a 96 runs partnership for the 3rd wicket between skipper Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodriguez. However, once Jemimah was bowled by Schutt, Australia fought back well to close out the game with regular wickets. Azhar was clearly irked by this as he took his time out to criticise the batting performance.

However, these remarks by Azharuddin didn’t go down well with the social media users as they reminded Azhar of his own record in knockout games against Australia.

One Twitter user asked Azhar in response, “Excuse me sir, but how many world cup finals, okay semifinals, okay ANY knockout games did your team win against the Aussies in your day?”

Another Twitter user reminded Azhar of the match-fixing allegations against him and said, “Don’t make people remind you of your not so cricketing acts on cricket field, Azhar.”

Some users also highlighted the lack of support provided to women cricketers and then how everyone comes forward to criticise them if they fall short.

Several users also reminded Azharuddin of his own record against the Australians in big matches while he was the captain.

Match-fixing allegations against Mohammed Azharuddin

Azharuddin was accused of match-fixing in the 2000 match-fixing scandal that saw the fall of Hansie Cronje. CBI report said that Cronje met bookies through Azharuddin and Azhar was subsequently banned from cricket by the BCCI and the ICC.

In 2012, when Azhar was 49 years old, the ban was revoked by the Andhra Pradesh High Court citing lack of evidence. Azhar is heading the Hyderabad Cricket Association since 2019.

