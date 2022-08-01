Days after Bollywood actor Salman Khan received threats to his life, he was issued a gun licence by the Mumbai police.

The development was confirmed to Hindustan Times by an IPS officer anonymously. He said, “We issued the arms licence to the actor after completing all formalities.” The firearms licence was handed over by the Mumbai police to a representative of Salman Khan.

Social media users did not leave the opportunity to take a dig at the actor. “I hope he doesn’t use it on blackbucks,” wrote one user while referring to the 1998 black buck poaching case where the actor was caught killing wild animals in Rajasthan.

“That will bring the same result as Car licence did,” remarked another user while referring to Salman Khan’s 2002 hit and run case.

“Why does he need a weapon when he has a car?” inquired one Sahil Dogra.

While posting a picture of a black buck, one Twitter user wrote that the time has come for the animal to go underground.

Salman Khan had applied for the gun licence after receiving a threat letter from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on June 5. As per the Arms Rules of 2016, a gun licence can be issued to individuals who are vulnerable to attacks due to their fame and wealth.

Given that the actor fell in the category, he was issued gun licence following verification by the office of the Deputy Commissioner on police. Salman Khan had earlier met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to discuss the matter.

“Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai Police, after he recently received a threat letter,” the Mumbai Police had informed then. The threat letter warned that Khan would reach the same fate as singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed by the gang members of Lawrence Bishnoi.

The letter was discovered outside the residence of the actor near the Bandra Bandstand promenade. Reportedly, the actor’s father Salim Khan goes for morning jog in the area. After the matter had come to light, the Mumbai police provided additional security outside the residence of the actor.

Salman Khan had received threats from Lawrence Bishnoi in 2018 for his involvement in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case. The black buck (chinkara) is considered sacred to the Bishnois, the community to which the dreaded gangster belongs.

The actor was convicted to five years in prison by a Jodhpur court in April 2018 for murdering two blackbucks in October 1998. The actor has appealed his conviction. Khan was first detained in the Jodhpur jail in connection with the case but was subsequently transferred to the Bharatpur jail.