Saturday, August 13, 2022
Rajasthan: Armaan Khan, Mansoor Ahmed, and Mohammed Aslam raise ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans while desecrating a saffron flag, arrested

Taking cognizance of the incident, the police registered a case and arrested Armaan Khan, Mansoor Ahmed and Mohammad Aslam under IPC Sections 124-A, 153-A, 295-A and 295 IPC.

A saffron flag was desecrated by the accused in Jalore, Rajasthan
The day Uttar Pradesh police arrested a Muslim youth for unfurling Pakistan’s national flag in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, the Rajasthan police also arrested three Muslim youths for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans while desecrating a saffron flag placed at the hospital square in the Jalore district in Rajasthan.

The incident was reported on August 12, Friday. Taking cognizance of the incident, the police registered a case and arrested Armaan Khan, Mansoor Ahmed, and Mohammad Aslam under IPC Sections 124-A, 153-A, 295-A, and 295 IPC.

Speaking about the incident, SP Harshvardhan Agrawal confirmed that all three accused are residents of Jalore, Rajasthan. He said that when the police got the information about the incident, they immediately reached the spot and detained the accused. The saffron flag was placed back in the same place. The trio is currently being interrogated, confirmed Agarwal.

According to media reports, Armaan is working as a home guard in Rajasthan Police. Hindu organizations strongly opposed this incident.

The MLA from Jalore, BJP’s Jogeshwar Garg, also asked the administration to take strict action against the offenders. He also appealed to the people not to support anti-social elements in their communities.

Notably, in a separate incident, a Muslim youth was arrested after he unfurled Pakistan’s national flag in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The person has been identified as Salman.

