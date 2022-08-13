Saturday, August 13, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Kushinagar youth named Salman unfurls Pakistani flag on his house amid ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, arrested

The locals complained that Salman had engaged in anti-India activities by disrespecting the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and hoisting the national flag of Pakistan instead.

OpIndia Staff
Image source- Zee News
Amid the Har Ghar Titanga campaign launched by the central government ahead of the 75th Independence Day, a Muslim youth unfurled Pakistan’s national flag in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The person has been identified as Salman.

According to reports, Salman is a resident of Bendupar Mustakil village of Kushinagar. He was seen hoisting the Pakistani flag on the terrace of his house, the video of which has gone viral over social media. The incident enraged the local people who immediately informed the police and asked the administration to take strict action.

The locals complained that Salman had engaged himself in anti-India activities by disrespecting the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and hoisting the national flag of Pakistan instead. The Police reached the spot to verify the complaint and in immediate action asked Salman to take down the flag.

The Police also registered a complaint at the Taraya Sujan police station against the Islamist person in Kushinagar. Reports mention that the family of the accused had stopped him from hoisting the national flag of Pakistan, but to no avail. He did not agree with his family members and unfurled the Pakistani flag on the terrace of his house.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ritesh Kumar Singh talked to the media about the incident and confirmed that a case has been registered against the person. “Police first reached the spot and verified the complaint. The officers later asked Salman to take down the Pakistani flag and filed a complaint against him”, he added.

He also added that Salman has been arrested in the case and is being interrogated in the custody. “The police are investigating the whole matter. Whoever is guilty in this case will not be spared”, Kumar affirmed.

