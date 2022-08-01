Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was caught on Monday hiding her Louis Vuitton bag worth upwards of Rs 1.6 lakhs while discussion of rising inflation was underway in the Lok Sabha.

As the camera panned toward Dr Kakoli Ghost Dastidar, a Member of Parliament from Trinamool Congress, who stood up to speak on the price rise, Mahua Moitra, sitting beside her, took her Louis Vuitton bag placed adjacent to her on the seat, moved it close to her legs where it was not visible to the Lok Sabha camera.

At the 15:15 time stamp in the above-embedded video, when Dr Kakoli of TMC stands up to speak on her turn, Mahua Moitra sitting next to her, picks up her bag, believed to be Louis Vuitton, and places it close to her feet, away from the cameras.



The snippet instantly went viral as social media wondered how one of the representatives of the Trinamool Congress party, which has been targeting the Centre over inflation, was carrying an ultra-expensive handbag to the parliament. As per fashion blogs and websites, Moitra’s branded handbag is worth around Rs 1.6 Lakh.

Just like Mahua Moitra became a subject of online conversation for carrying an ultra-expensive bag to parliament, a similar incident took place in the past when Nairobi woman representative Esther Passaris courted controversy for carrying her Louis Vuitton handbag to the Parliament.

According to the reports, the House had to halt the ongoing session to discuss and settle the issue of a high-priced bag brought inside the parliament. Many members asked her why she carried such an expensive bag to the official place. She later cited medical reasons for doing so.