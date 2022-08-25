Thursday, August 25, 2022
From invitations to weddings to ‘don’t carry your fame everywhere’: YouTuber MrBeast’s tweet on his first encounter in India draws varied reactions

When asked which video of MrBeast was his favorite, the person replied he did not know MrBeast and only wanted a photograph with a 'tall white guy.'

OpIndia Staff
MrBeast
YouTuber MrBeast left amused as someone asked for a selfie just because he was tall and white during his visit to India (Image: rolling stones)
35

Popular YouTuber MrBeast is in India. On August 24, he shared his experiences in India that he found amusing. In a tweet, he said while he was walking down the street, someone stopped him and asked for a picture. When asked which video of MrBeast was his favorite, the person replied he did not know MrBeast and only wanted a photograph with a ‘tall white guy.’

MrBeast wrote, “I was walking around in India, and someone asked for a picture. So I asked my translator to ask him what his favorite MrBeast video is, and he said that he doesn’t know what a MrBeast is and just wanted a photo with a tall white guy lol.” His followers, especially from India, found it amusing and wished him luck on the trip.

One of his admirers even asked him if MrBeast wanted to attend his sister’s wedding.

Twitter user eternitwt said, “Welcome to India, if ur not Indian ur a celebrity is a basic rule of thumb.”

Twitter user Manish Pandey said, “hahahahaha – reminds me of what happened with a few creator friends in some Tier 2 city :).”

Twitter user Indomorphic said, “The thing your going to sooner or later notice is the vast difference and extremities in every aspect related to this country. Welcome to India. I hope you have a nice time!”

However, not everyone saw the funny side of his tweet, some netizens even mocked and trolled him.

Foreigners often get warm attention in India

It is not uncommon for a foreigner in India to get approached by someone for a photograph. It could be the result of the fascination with foreign tourists, or people may get curious about seeing someone who does not look like them. Whatever the reason may be, it is a very common occurrence.

With over 103 million subscribers on YouTube and a cult following on all social media platforms, MrBeast is one of the most successful YouTubers across the world. His real name is Jimmy Donaldson. Born in Kansas, United States, 24-year-old Jimmy started his YouTube career when he was only 13 years old in 2012. He is known for his high-budget videos, gaming live streams, and Philanthropy.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

