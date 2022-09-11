On September 10, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that India should have a weak Prime Minister and a ‘Khichdi’ (multi-party) government following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Owaisi claimed that such a government would work for the benefit of the weaker sections of society as a powerful PM only helps the powerful people. He was speaking at a press conference where he not only attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but also other political parties.

While hitting out at BJP, Owaisi claimed that the ruling party is suppressing minorities and weaker sections of society. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “When we speak of the development of minority communities and justice for them, nonsense is spoken against us. This is hypocrisy in a way that those posing as experts of secularism today will decide who is secular and who is communal. The country is watching them. BJP has 306 MPs, yet the prime minister complains that the system does not give me freedom.”

He added, “What more power do you need than being a two-time elected Prime Minister? It would be better if ‘khichdi government’ is formed and a weaker prime minister is elected so the voice of weaker section is heard.”

“When someone weak becomes prime minister, the weak will benefit. When a strong person becomes prime minister, the powerful gain. This should be the effort for 2024 (elections). Let’s see what happens,” said Owaisi.

During his conversation with the media, Owaisi talked about his plans for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections that his party is planning to contest “with all its might”. Owaisi hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for keeping mum on the controversial release of eleven convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. He claimed AAP was not different from the ruling BJP in the state of Gujarat. AIMIM is planning to contest the Gujarat Assembly elections that will most probably be held in December this year. He added, “The most important issue is inflation, unemployment, lack of civic infrastructure.”

Further, Owaisi talked about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and attacked him for switching sides. He also pointed out how West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently praised RSS. He said, “Nitish Kumar became CM while being with BJP. He was with BJP during the Godhra pogrom. He left them in 2015, went back in 2017, and contested 2019 polls to make Narendra Modi win and he has again left them now. Mamata Banerjee was earlier in NDA and in a recent letter, she praised RSS.”

Owaisi also extended his support to Rahul Gandhi over a controversial meeting with Tamil Pastor George Ponnaiah. He said, “I have not seen the video but the nation has no religion. The beauty of this country is that the people have different faith and beliefs and we celebrate every god here.” A video of the meeting with the controversial Pastor went viral on social media where Rahul Gandhi asked him, “Jesus Christ is a form of God? Is that right?” to which the Pastor said, “He is the real God. God reveals him(self) as a man, a real person…not like Shakti…so we see a human person.”