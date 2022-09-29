Pakistan: 1 dies, 2 injured as Chinese nationals attacked in Karachi

According to reports, an unidentified gunman opened fire inside a dental clinic in Karachi, Pakistan, on Wednesday, killing a Chinese national and injuring two others. This is the latest in a string of attacks in Pakistan targeting Chinese nationals. There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack yet.

According to Dawn, South SSP Asad Raza told reporters that one person was murdered and two others were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. He verified that the three people were Chinese. He stated that an unidentified individual acting as a patient entered Dr Richard Hu’s private dental office on Preedy Street and waited in the waiting room for dental treatment.

The assailant then entered the clinic area after around 15 to 20 minutes and opened fire with a 9mm pistol on Dr Richard Hu, his wife Mrs Phen Teyin, and Ronald Raymond Chou. The suspect managed to flee the murder scene with the assistance of an accomplice who had parked his motorcycle around the corner on Preedy Street.

Dr Richard and Phen Teyin were injured by bullets as a consequence of the shooting, and Ronald, their employee, died on the scene. The dentist and his wife were both Pakistani-Chinese citizens who had long worked at the dental clinic.

Following the incident, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asked the chief secretary of Sindh to provide a report on the shooting and to apprehend the offenders as soon as possible. He criticised the act and expressed condolences for the death of the Chinese citizen in a tweet.

ایسے واقعات ناقابل برداشت ہیں؛ ملزمان کو جلد سے جلد گرفتار کیا جائے۔ وزیر داخلہ



چینی باشندوں کی سکیورٹی ہرصورت یقینی بنائی جائے۔ وزیر داخلہ رانا ثناءاللہ — Rana Sanaullah Office (@RSK_Office) September 28, 2022

It is worth noting that Chinese nationals have been the target of persistent attacks in Pakistan. Three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide bombing at Karachi University in April by the separatist Baloch Liberation Army, which is hostile to China’s involvement in Balochistan and accuses China and Pakistan of exploiting the resource-rich province. Several other incidents in Pakistan have also been linked to extreme Islamic terrorist groups.

Gunmen on motorbikes opened fire on a van carrying two Chinese manufacturing workers at Karachi’s Nuclear Power Plant in July 2021, injuring both. In November 2018, BLA rebels attempted to raid the Chinese embassy in Karachi’s Clifton neighbourhood, killing four people, including two police officers and two of the assailants.

According to reports, Pakistan’s security systems are no longer trusted by the Chinese population, particularly the Chinese labourers there. Chinese employees in Pakistan feel frightened and don’t trust Pakistan’s security apparatus to keep them safe in an emergency. It is worth noting that China has made significant investments in Pakistan’s infrastructure. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) is one of the projects that heavily relies on Chinese labour and funding.