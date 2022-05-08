In an embarrassing development for Pakistan, it is reported that the Chinese people, especially Chinese workers in Pakistan have no confidence left in the Pakistani security systems. The Chinese workers feel insecure in Pakistan and they think that the Pakistani security systems are not able to protect them in an hour of crisis. It is notable that China has made heavy investments in Pakistan in various infrastructure projects. Chinese workers and Chinese funds both constitute an important part of the projects, one of which is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a report by The Dawn, senator Mushahid Hussain, chairman of the Senate Defence Committee, said, “The Chinese confidence in Pakistan’s security system’s ability to protect their citizens and their projects is seriously shaken.” Mushahid Hussain led a Senate delegation to the Chinese embassy last week to express his condole­nces over the loss of three Chi­nese lives in a suicide att­ack on their van on the university’s premises last mon­th. The Karachi University attack is the third time this year that the Chinese citizens in Pakistan are directly attacked.

Mushahid Hussain said, “It has caused serious concern and understandable indignation in China. More so, the pattern of attacks is so recurring and it’s clear that Pakistani promises of foolproof security are mere words, not matched by countermeasures on the ground.”

Criticizing the security agencies and the arrangements supposed to be taken care of by them, Mushahid Hussain said, “Security agencies seemed to have been caught napping. If such attacks continue, not just Chinese but other foreign investors will be forced to review their role in Pakistan.”

Reportedly, many Chinese workers went back to their motherland after the Karachi University attack and it was being seen as equivalent to an exodus. Denying such reports, a Chinese source said that such movement of Chinese citizens and workers on the flights is a weekly practice. But that person also did underline that the terrorist attacks definitely make an impact on the Chinese citizens living in Pakistan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lijian Zhao said in a press conference in Beijing, “The plot of terrorist forces to undermine the two countries’ mutual trust and cooperation will not succeed. The Chinese side would work with Pakistan to conduct a thorough investigation, reveal the truth, bring the perpetrators to justice, and explain to the people of both countries.”

He further said, “China attached importance to Pakistan’s strengthening security measures to protect Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan and stood ready to work together with the Pakistani side to ensure safe and smooth progress in bilateral cooperation and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.”

On Tuesday 26th April 2022, a massive explosion took place in a vehicle outside the Commerce Department of Karachi University. The varsity is located in the Sindh province of Pakistan. A total of 4 people, including multiple Chinese nationals, died in the blast that occurred around 2:30 pm.