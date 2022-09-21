Comedian Raju Srivastav passes away at 58

Comedian Raju Srivastav has passed away after being in the hospital for almost a month. He has suffered a massive heart attack on 10th August while exercising. He was doing his routine exercise on treadmill where he fell down. He was rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi where he breathed his last on Wednesday.

While his health was improving and had gained consciousness on August 25, he was again put on ventilator earlier this month due to mild fever.

Srivastav became a household name after he participated in a comedy show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ in 2005 and is often known by his screen name Gajodhar Bhaiya. He is survived by his wife and two children.