In one of the largest anti-drug operations in India, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two Afghan nationals for possessing drugs worth crores of rupees. The Police also recovered 312.5 kgs of methamphetamine and 10 kgs of heroin worth over Rs 1,200 crores in the international market.

According to the reports, both the Afghan nationals arrested were living in India since the year 2016. The seizure of methamphetamine drugs from the two accused is the largest in the country. The Police confirmed the incident and said that they arrested the Afghan individuals and later interrogated them to recover 606 bags of methamphetamine from a godown in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

“It is one of the largest seizures of methamphetamine drugs in the country’s history. Both Afghan nationals were living in India since 2016. Further interrogation had led to the recovery of 606 bags from a godown in Lucknow,” said HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police.

Reports mention that methamphetamine is one of the world’s most costly illicit substances. It is a highly addictive and strong stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It is chemically identical to amphetamine (drug), which is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy, a sleep condition. In the foreign market, the best quality medication might cost up to Rs 30,000 per gram.

Methamphetamine crystals resemble glass pieces or sparkling, bluish-white boulders. It is typically a white, bitter powder or tablet. According to the reports, BJP politician Sonali Phogat, who died under strange circumstances was force-fed methamphetamine.

Also, previously on September 4, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, in collaboration with the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), busted an international drug smuggling ring and detained an Afghan citizen in the Vasant Kunj neighborhood of the national capital, recovering 4 kg of high-grade heroin from him. The substance confiscated was worth Rs 20 crores in the global market.