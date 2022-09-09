The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) Friday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, of not giving proper remuneration to the teachers due to budget cuts and also blamed it for appointing political activists as heads of the varsity’s governing bodies. The teacher association urged the Central government to take over colleges run by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Notably, all colleges that come under the umbrella of Delhi University are funded by the Delhi government.

A K Bhagi, the President of DUTA, alleged that “misgovernance” was pervasive in various Delhi government-run colleges. He also accused the AAP of politicising its governing bodies.

Speaking on the issue, Bhagi said, “Due to fund deficit, pay cut of teachers happening since last 2 years in 12 colleges under Delhi government. We’ve held demonstrations outside CM’s house, gone to the Deputy CM, nobody listened to us. We want the Central government to take these colleges under its wing.”

“There’s misgovernance in 20 more colleges under Delhi government. Governing bodies in those colleges have been politicized, AAP workers appointed as members,” AK Bhagi added.

Bhagi said the 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government faced a deficit of about 85 to 90 crores.

Students are also experiencing difficulties with basic amenities: President of Delhi University Teachers’ Association

DUTA president Bhagi noted that not only professors but even students were experiencing difficulties because basic services were not readily available on campus.

“Even the medical bills of the people are not being reimbursed, there is a problem in allowances. Not only teachers but students are also facing problems as there is no maintenance. Sometimes there is a problem of water, sometimes there is no electricity because the bills are not paid on time,” the DUTA president said.

He claimed that the Delhi government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, had nominated AAP members as heads of governing bodies rather than academicians.

“Deen Dayal Upadhyay College’s notice has come out, so it is being discussed. But the problem is with all the 12 colleges. Apart from this, there is also a governance problem in colleges despite the 95 per cent grant given by the UGC. In these colleges, the Delhi Government has appointed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members as the head of the governing body, whereas there should have been an academician. There is tremendous misgovernance out there right now,” DUTA president Baghi stated.

Delhi University Teachers’ Association claims AAP Govt lying

Baghi added that they had submitted a memorandum on these issues with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who had then forwarded it to the Delhi government for a response. In its answer, the Kejriwal government supplied incorrect information about the money being given to teachers.

He also alleged that the Delhi government has been turning a deaf year to the issues the teacher and students have been facing.

“On July 16, we met the LG and gave him a memorandum. He immediately sent it to the Delhi government. But in response to this, misleading information was given by the Delhi government that the money has been given to the teachers. We took it again and went to the LG and he said that we are taking action on it. Several times we went to the CM’s house, where our memorandum is taken from the track, and no official even comes forward. We are continuously protesting about this issue but no one is ready to listen to our problems. So, we want that the central government should take over these colleges run under the Delhi government,” he added.

‘The true face of Kejriwal surfacing’, says academic council member

According to the DUTA president, the situation is dire, and the DDU college has received a notice for non-payment of power dues.

“Last month the Deen Dayal Upadhyay College received a notice from North Delhi Power Limited (NDPL) that they will cut the electricity if the bill is not paid. And now they are deducting the salary of assistant professors and associate professors. For the last five years, salaries were delayed but now they are deducting salaries. The DUTA delegation met the governor and he is also taking forward the issue. The current notice is only for the teaching staff but thinks if non-teaching staffs whose salaries are Rs 7000-8000 what will they do if they will not get the salary? The true face of Arvind Kejriwal is coming to the fore,” said Sunil Kumar Sharma, Academic Council Member, Delhi University.

Delhi University college under Delhi government forced to work for only 5 days due to lack of funds

Notably, recently it also came to the fore how the prestigious college of Delhi University are being forced to work for only 5 days. As per reports, the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) college has cut down its operating hours to save electricity and keep costs down.

Delhi government spent ₹19 crores in ads for a loan given to 2 students

While colleges under the Delhi government are struggling for funds, last month, it came to light that the Delhi government spent ₹19 crores on advertisements for a scheme named ‘Delhi Higher Education and Skill Development Guarantee Scheme’ in 2020-2021, which benefitted only 2 students.

The AAP government launched the said scheme in 2015. The objective was to provide a loan facility of up to Rs 10 lakh to students in Delhi, studying in the 10th-12th standard, such that they can continue their education up to college.

In the financial year 2021-22, advertisements worth Rs 46,22,685 were given in print media and Rs 18,81,00,618 in television media. In all, Rs 19.27 crore was spent on advertising the scheme, while only two students benefited from the scheme during the financial year.