On Tuesday (September 13) at noon, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader was stabbed with a knife by workers of the Arvind Kejriwal-led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The incident took place in the Gomtipur area in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat.

The victim was identified as Pavan Tomar. While speaking to Opindia, BJP Yuva Morcha (Karnavati Mahanagar) President Vijay Desai said, “Some AAP workers came to the office of Pavan in Gomtipur. Following a heated argument, one of them stabbed him with a knife.”

According to Vinay, the same AAP workers had earlier tried to rag Pavan in his neighbourhood. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Shardaben General Hospital in Saraspur in Ahmedabad.

આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના કાર્યકર્તાઓ દ્વારા ભારતીય જનતા યુવા મોરચા ગોમતીપુર વોર્ડના પ્રમુખ શ્રી પવન તોમર પર કરવામાં આવેલો જીવલેણ હુમલો આમ આદમી પાર્ટીની હિંસા અને ગૂંડાગર્દીની રાજનીતિ દર્શાવે છે. pic.twitter.com/wKqvbFJ9xo — Vinay Desai (@vinaydesaibjp) September 13, 2022

“He is now being operated by the doctors. Pavan’s condition is serious. The severity of damage to internal organs can only be determined after the operation,” Vinay emphasised.

He informed that a complaint was lodged with the Gomtipur police station. In a tweet, Vijay Desai wrote, “The Aam Aadmi Party, which will lose in the upcoming assembly elections, is now doing this kind of hooliganism in Gujarat. It will not be tolerated at all.”

હું @BjymKarnavati ના તમામ કાર્યકર્તાઓને આ સમયે સંયમ જાળવવા અપીલ કરું છું અને શ્રી પવન તોમર ઝડપથી સ્વસ્થ થઇ જાય તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. — Vinay Desai (@vinaydesaibjp) September 13, 2022

“I appeal to all the workers of to exercise restraint at this time and pray for a speedy recovery of Mr Pawan Tomar,” he added.