Tuesday, September 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: AAP workers attack BJP Yuva Morcha leader with knife in Ahmedabad. Here is...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: AAP workers attack BJP Yuva Morcha leader with knife in Ahmedabad. Here is what we know so far

The victim was identified as Pavan Tomar. While speaking to Opindia, BJP Yuva Morcha (Karnavati Mahanagar) President Vijay Desai said, "Some AAP workers came to the office of Pavan in Gomtipur. Following a heated argument, one of them stabbed him with a knife."

OpIndia Staff
Representative image
5

On Tuesday (September 13) at noon, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader was stabbed with a knife by workers of the Arvind Kejriwal-led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The incident took place in the Gomtipur area in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat.

The victim was identified as Pavan Tomar. While speaking to Opindia, BJP Yuva Morcha (Karnavati Mahanagar) President Vijay Desai said, “Some AAP workers came to the office of Pavan in Gomtipur. Following a heated argument, one of them stabbed him with a knife.”

According to Vinay, the same AAP workers had earlier tried to rag Pavan in his neighbourhood. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Shardaben General Hospital in Saraspur in Ahmedabad.

“He is now being operated by the doctors. Pavan’s condition is serious. The severity of damage to internal organs can only be determined after the operation,” Vinay emphasised.

He informed that a complaint was lodged with the Gomtipur police station. In a tweet, Vijay Desai wrote, “The Aam Aadmi Party, which will lose in the upcoming assembly elections, is now doing this kind of hooliganism in Gujarat. It will not be tolerated at all.”

“I appeal to all the workers of to exercise restraint at this time and pray for a speedy recovery of Mr Pawan Tomar,” he added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Punjab: An audio clip of Aam Aadmi Party minister discussing ‘extortion’ plan goes viral, Congress demands resignation

OpIndia Staff -

Navbharat Times questions if Mohammad Shami was dropped from World Cup squad due to his religion, not because he concedes 9.54 RPO in T20...

OpIndia Staff -

Kejriwal vs Gujarat Police: Kapil Mishra suggests AAP chief may plan an attack on himself to add to chaos ahead of state elections

OpIndia Staff -

‘You are a Shudra, you are a prostitute’s son’: DMK MP A Raja’s provocative statements against Hindus sparks outrage, BJP condemns

OpIndia Staff -

The renaming of Rajpath and Central Vista: How the liberal Hammerwalas’ fixation with perpetual criticism has deprived them of their common sense

Virender Kapoor -

Mosque with two minarets funded locally, another one funded by Saudi Arabia, Maulana at Nepal border speaks about construction mafia, foreign fundings and more

राहुल पाण्डेय -

West Bengal: BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Locket Chatterjee detained amid ‘Nabanna Cholo’ march, police lathi-charged and arrested BJP workers

OpIndia Staff -

Woman entrepreneur accuses WaPo columnist Rana Ayyub of sending abusive trolls after her: Here is what happened

Pallav -

Uttar Pradesh: Never-ending appetite for murder- Hindu doctor in Ghaziabad gets ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ threats for supporting Hindu organisations

OpIndia Staff -

WSJ columnist asks for a building more beautiful than Victoria Terminus in Mumbai built after 1947, netizens oblige

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,269FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com