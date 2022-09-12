On Sunday (September 11) night, Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Sri Lankan team on Sunday night. The island nation managed to win by 27 runs and emerged as the winner of the Asia Cup for the 6th time.

Soon after, Indians took to social media to brutally troll Pakistani cricketers and add salt to their wounds. The harmless social media banter is a part of the intense cricketing rivalry, which exists between the two nations for decades.

Group Chairman of News 18, Tejinder Singh Sodhi, shared visuals of a man hurling shoes at a target and sarcastically wrote, “Exclusive Visuals of people in Pakistan preparing to welcome Pakistan cricket team back home.”

Exclusive visuals of People in Pakistan preparing to welcome Pakistani cricket team back home. pic.twitter.com/Mv1j4xYUfJ — Tejinder Singh Sodhi 🇮🇳 (@TejinderSsodhi) September 11, 2022

In a tweet, one Amitr shared the video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2021 wherein he was seen consoling the Indian female hockey team after they lost out to Australia in the Olympic semi-final. “Aaplog rona baand kijiye (Please stop crying),” he had urged.

While taking a dig at the team, Amit wrote, “Special message to Pakistan cricket from Modi.”

“Some things never change in Pakistan cricket,” wrote another Twitter user while sharing a picture of a missed catching opportunity by the team. During the Asia Cup final, Shadab Khan bumped into Asif Ali and the duo ended up missing a critical catch.

Poor fielding has been one of the hallmarks of the Pakistan cricket team. The scene from Sunday night was reminiscent of the iconic moment when Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal dropped a dolly in 2008 during a match against West Indies.

Some things never changes in Pakistan cricket! pic.twitter.com/rO0mnhtf1q — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2022

Several Indian cricket fans seemed jubilant about Pakistan’s loss, given that they were earlier trolled by their counterpart. “Congratulations Pakistan for the amazing Loss!” wrote another user.

One Pulkit uploaded a meme video which showed Afghan and Indian fans rejoicing over the defeat of Pakistan in the Asia Cup Final.

“Congratulations Sri Lanka. Well played,” wrote Arun Prajapati.

Afghan cricket fans, who had earlier thrashed Pakistanis during the match between the two countries, also took the opportunity to celebrate Sri Lanka’s ground thumping win at Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Sri Lanka posted 170 runs on the scoreboard in 20 overs while the Pakistan team lost all wickets at the score of 147 during the Asia Cup Final.