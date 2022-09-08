Violence scenes emerged from Sharjah after Afghanistan lost to Pakistan in the Asia Cup match on Wednesday, 7th September, 2022. Reports have emerged that Pakistani cricket fans got into an argument with Afghan cricket fans in the stadium, after which Afghan fans hit back and beat up the Pakistani fans mercilessly.

A glimpse of Pakistani fans abusing, taunting & mocking Afghan fans inside the stadium which led to an argument and Afghan fans were provoked. Clash erupted. Hope action is taken against Pakistanis who end up indulging in violence everywhere across globe! pic.twitter.com/a5GlycRbci — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 7, 2022

One can see in first video that clashes had erupted outside the stadium where after initial heated verbal exchange, things got quite violent. In subsequent video, one can see Pakistani fans taunting Afghanistan fans inside the stadium. After Afghanistan lost to Pakistan, it seems, the fans also lost their cool at the taunting and retaliated by throwing chairs at Pakistani fans.

And finally Afghan fans who were abused, mocked and taunted by Pakistani fans, in reaction attacked Pakistani fans at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/8oCyXFVK88 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 7, 2022

More videos from outside the stadium show fans clashing. Many are wearing Afghanistan flag to show the support for their country.

Afghanistan won after the match 😂🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/udy7McEcSZ — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) September 7, 2022

Mohsin Dawar, member of National Assembly from North Waziristan in Pakistan, tweeted that these clashes were because of Pakistan’s ‘strategic depth policy’ and ‘interventionist misadventures in Afghanistan’.

Using a cricket match as an excuse to hurl racist abuse against Afghans is peak shamelessness. Pakistan's decades old strategic depth policy and interventionist misadventures in Afghanistan is why Afghans have a problem with Pakistan. Introspect before belittling Afghans. — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) September 7, 2022

He also said that Pakistanis using cricket match as an excuse to hurl racist abuses towards Afghan fans was ‘shameless’.

In a nail-biting match, Pakistan’s Naseem Shah hit two back to back sixes in first two balls of final over leading the team to victory. During and after the match, Pakistani fans were seen taunting Afghanistan fans in the stadium which could be the reason why Afghanistan fans lost their cool.

Pakistan and Afghanistan fans clashed during 2019 World Cup

During 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, a fight broke out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans after a plane was spotted carrying a slogan ‘Justice for Balochistan’ flying over them.

#WATCH: A scuffle breaks out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans outside Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds after an aircraft was flown in the area which had 'Justice for Balochistan' slogan. Leeds air traffic will investigate the matter. pic.twitter.com/mN8yymQOP5 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

The match was being played at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

ICC Source: Fight broke out b/w Pak&Afghan fans in Leeds because a plane was flown which had Balochistan slogans. Apparently it was an unauthorised plane that flew over the stadium&political messages were visible. Leeds air traffic will investigate. (Pic courtesy: WorldBalochOrg) pic.twitter.com/cu0CyZ0w0U — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

It was an unauthorized plane that had flown over them. Pakistan government has been under fire for atrocities over Baloch people who are regularly being persecuted and they have been demanding independence from Pakistan. Baloch activists were campaigning during the Cricket World Cup using posters and banners to attract the attention of the world towards atrocities of Pakistan government in Balochistan province.