Thursday, September 8, 2022
Updated:

Chairs fly as cricket fans choose violence after Afghanistan lost to Pakistan in Asia Cup match, watch viral videos

After Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in Asia Cup match, Afghan fans lost their cool after constant taunting and racial slurs directed towards them by Pakistani fans in the Sharjah stadium.

Pakistani fan being beaten up by Afghan fan
Violence scenes emerged from Sharjah after Afghanistan lost to Pakistan in the Asia Cup match on Wednesday, 7th September, 2022. Reports have emerged that Pakistani cricket fans got into an argument with Afghan cricket fans in the stadium, after which Afghan fans hit back and beat up the Pakistani fans mercilessly.

One can see in first video that clashes had erupted outside the stadium where after initial heated verbal exchange, things got quite violent. In subsequent video, one can see Pakistani fans taunting Afghanistan fans inside the stadium. After Afghanistan lost to Pakistan, it seems, the fans also lost their cool at the taunting and retaliated by throwing chairs at Pakistani fans.

More videos from outside the stadium show fans clashing. Many are wearing Afghanistan flag to show the support for their country.

Mohsin Dawar, member of National Assembly from North Waziristan in Pakistan, tweeted that these clashes were because of Pakistan’s ‘strategic depth policy’ and ‘interventionist misadventures in Afghanistan’.

He also said that Pakistanis using cricket match as an excuse to hurl racist abuses towards Afghan fans was ‘shameless’.

In a nail-biting match, Pakistan’s Naseem Shah hit two back to back sixes in first two balls of final over leading the team to victory. During and after the match, Pakistani fans were seen taunting Afghanistan fans in the stadium which could be the reason why Afghanistan fans lost their cool.

Pakistan and Afghanistan fans clashed during 2019 World Cup

During 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, a fight broke out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans after a plane was spotted carrying a slogan ‘Justice for Balochistan’ flying over them.

The match was being played at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

It was an unauthorized plane that had flown over them. Pakistan government has been under fire for atrocities over Baloch people who are regularly being persecuted and they have been demanding independence from Pakistan. Baloch activists were campaigning during the Cricket World Cup using posters and banners to attract the attention of the world towards atrocities of Pakistan government in Balochistan province.

