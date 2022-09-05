Following the untimely demise of former Tata Group CEO Cyrus Mistry in a car accident on September 4, 2022, former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy posted a cryptic tweet making shocking claims about Ratan Tata.

In his tweet, Swamy called used “Rotten Tata” for Ratan Tata and said, “It is shocking that Rotten Tata and his Tamil underlings in Tata & Sons should slide into Tantrik Pujas by paying the Malayali Tantrik Pujaris to target their Company’s imagine enemies.”

Cryptic tweet by Subramanian Swamy. Source: Twitter

In the cryptic tweet, it appeared that Swamy tried to insinuate that the Tamils who worked under him in the Tata group paid some Malayali Tantrik to do some ‘tantra mantra’ against the “enemies” of the company. Notably, Swamy has earlier called Ratan Tata ‘corrupt’ and also said he is a ‘blot’ on the family’s name. At the same time, he had called Cyrus Mistry, an honest man.

It is noteworthy that when there was a dispute between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry over the company in 2016, Subramanian Swamy suggested the government of India intervene in the matter, and went ahead to say that if necessary, the government should take over Tata Group. While mentioning several cases, including Air Asia, Docomo, Radia Tapes and Shiv Sankaran, Swamy said Ratan Tata has been hiding a lot. He claimed that Cyrus Mistry wanted to take the loss-making company forward.

Though Swamy’s latest tweet did not name Mistry or mention his death in a car accident, many believe that his tweet was pointing toward the accident. He has been using “Rotten Tata” for Ratan Tata for a long time now.

Netizens speculate over the cryptic post by Subramanian Swamy

Ekta A Thakur said, “Rotten Tata’s silence on Cyrus Mistry Death untimely demise is deafening as is the blackout from his coterie.”

Source: Twitter

Chauhan Deepak Kumar also went cryptic and said, “It is sad. May God bless his soul.”

Source: Twitter

DesiMakad quoted his own tweet where he talked about if there was more than just an accident in Mistry’s death.

Source: Twitter

In December 2012, Cyrus Mistry took over as the chairman of the Tata Group at the age of 44 after Ratan Tata stepped down from the post. In June 2022, his father, Kharbapati Pallonji Mistry, died at the age of 93. The family holds an 18.37% stake in the Tata group. Cyrus Mistry had a long legal battle with the Tata family. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had ruled in his favour, but the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Tata family. The Mistry family suffered a huge loss even during the Covid-19 pandemic.