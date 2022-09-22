Thursday, September 22, 2022
Telangana: Outrage in Warangal after Endowment Dept asks 3 Hindu temples to contribute ₹1 crore each for construction of govt office building

The order has been issued to the Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal, the Seetharamachandra Swamy Temple in Kazipet Town's Madikonda village, and the Medaram village in Mulugu district's Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara organizers.

Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal
Outrage erupted in Warangal after the Telangana endowment department issued an order to three temples to contribute ₹1 crore each for the construction of three floors of the Warangal endowment office. E Srinivas Rao, the additional commissioner of endowment, has ordered three temples in the state to contribute ₹1 crore each for the construction work.

According to s report by the Times of India, the three temples have been directed to open a joint bank account in the name of the deputy commissioner of the endowment department and to deposit ₹1 crore from each temple in that bank account.

The decision of the Telangana endowment department was vigorously opposed by Bhadrakali Seva Samithi organizers B Sunil and B Veernanna. Members of the Mettu Gutta development committee had similar concerns about the state government’s decision. Local tribal leaders also objected to the misappropriation of temple funds for the construction of three floors of the Warangal endowment office.

