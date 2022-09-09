On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against a school teacher named Ishtiaq Ahmed in Muradabad for physically and mentally abusing school-going minor girls. The Police action against the teacher was initiated after the parents of 9 minor girls lodged a complaint against the teacher.

According to the reports, the incident came to light when 9 girls aged between 11 to 13 refused to go to the school fearing the accused teacher. Upon inquiry by their parents, the girls said that teacher Ishtiaq Ahmed physically abused them and touched them inappropriately. The girls also said that the teacher frequently talked to them about their undergarments. The incident is said to have happened in Kala Jhanda primary school, Thakurdwar, Muradabad.

The parents of the teacher expressed anger over the incident and said that the accused does not deserve to be called a teacher and that he should be put behind the bars. “He talks about underwear to girls who age between 11 to 13 and asks humiliating questions. Our children feel unsafe at the school”, one of the parents was quoted.

Meanwhile, an elder sibling of one of the victims noted that the teacher had a habit to sit next to the small girls to explain the topic, and touching them inappropriately, running his hands over their bodies. “He does this to many girls. Girls studying in 6th and also in 8th have complained against him”, the sister added.

According to reports, the girl students who have levelled such serious allegations against teacher Ishtiaq Ahmed are between 11 and 13 years old and study in either class 6 or class 8. SP Rural Sandeep Kumar Meena said, “A case is being registered against the accused teacher under serious sections and efforts are being taken to nab him. We’ll soon arrest him”.