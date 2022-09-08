Thursday, September 8, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Bilal rapes his cousin, assaults her for refusing to marry him and threatens to release rape video, arrested

The matter came to light when Bilal forcefully took the girl to a restaurant and assaulted her for refusing to become his second wife

OpIndia Staff
On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested one person named Bilal for raping and abusing his cousin in the public. He also took incriminating videos of his cousin and also used them to blackmail her to force her to marry him. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376, 323, 504, and 386 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the reports, the Police arrested the accused named Bilal based on the complaint filed by the victim girl. The incident is said to have happened in the Pratap Vihar area of Ghaziabad on August 29 when the accused forcefully took the victim to a restaurant and physically abused her. He also shot the video and threatened her to marry him. The video of the incident went viral over social media in which the accused can be seen hitting the victim and threatening her.

The police confirmed the incident and said that a case had been filed against the accused. “We were informed about the incident on September 6 evening after which the Police immediately took action against Bilal. He has been arrested and other legal proceedings are being implemented”, the Police added.

The victim girl who is a resident of the Pratap Vihar area in Ghaziabad mentioned in the complaint that the accused is her maternal sibling and is already married. “He is the resident of the Kaila Kheda area and has been frequently visiting our house for the past four years”, she said adding that she stays at home with her ill mother and three working brothers.

She noted that the accused Bilal took advantage of the unfavourable family situation and raped her four months ago. “I was alone at home that day. My mother keeps ill and that day my brothers too had left for their work early. I was all alone at home. Bilal came home that day and raped me. He also shot incriminating videos of brutal rape and later threatened me to post those on social media. He wanted to marry me and kept on forcing me to do so even after I had refused his proposal”, she said.

The victim girl noted that Bilal on August 29 forcefully took her to a restaurant and abused her. He also forced her to accept his proposal and marry him. “On August 29, I was going to the market to fetch medicine for my ill mother. Bilal arrived on his bike and blocked my way. Later he took me to a restaurant in Pratap Vihar and pressured me into marriage. He is already married and I had refused his proposal long back. He then began hitting me and shot the incident which went viral over social media”, the victim stated.

The complaint was filed by the victim girl on September 6 after which the Ghaziabad Police took immediate action against the accused identified as Bilal. The Police have arrested the accused and have booked him under the relevant sections of the IPC. Further investigations and legal proceedings in the case are underway.

