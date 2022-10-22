On 22nd October 2022, the Allahabad High Court in Prayagraj granted anticipatory bail to Samajwadi Party’s corporator Fazal Khan in the Atala violence case. The high court granted bail to Fazal Khan in two cases related to the violence. The high court has also asked the Uttar Pradesh state government to file its response in the case.

Fazal Khan is accused in three cases regarding the Atala violence. He is charged with inciting violence, arson, and stone-pelting.

On 10th June 2022, violence erupted in the Atala area of the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh as a mob of Muslims pelted stones in the guise of protest against the so-called insulting remarks by the former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet Muhammad. The police also arrested some people in this connection. At the same time, SP councilor Fazal Khan was also accused of serious charges.

Prayagraj police had registered an FIR against more than 80 people and more than 5000 unidentified others in connection with the violence in Atala. Five of them were declared wanted, including Kareli councilor Fazal Khan. All of them are accused of conspiracy and promoting violence. In the violence that took place after Friday prayers in Prayagraj, Fazal Khan is accused of mobilizing miscreants and instigating a mob of Muslims to vandalize properties. A case was registered against Fazal. Apart from Fazal, another SP leader Dilshad Mansoori was also booked.

The incident took place in the Kareli Police Station area of Atala in the Prayagraj district. In anticipation of the violence following the Friday Namaz, police had deployed their personnel in large numbers in advance, but the violence still broke out. Hundreds of Islamists took to the streets and started targeting police officials to protest. The District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police tried to calm the situation down but to no effect. The protesters were demanding the hanging of Nupur Sharma for her remarks. Fazal Khan is accused in the cases regarding this violence.