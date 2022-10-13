Thursday, October 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAssam Police burst racket providing fake voter ID to D voters in Barpeta, accused...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Assam Police burst racket providing fake voter ID to D voters in Barpeta, accused Farukh Khan, Abdul Ali and Sahidul arrested

The racket provided false Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to the D voters through an organization namely “D Voters Nagrik March”.

OpIndia Staff
Assam Barpeta police burst fake voter ID racket, three arrested
Image: ETV Assamese
3

In a major crackdown, Assam police on Monday busted a racket involving fake voter identity cards in the Barpeta district and three accused have been arrested.

According to Assam police, the racket is involved in making fake voter ID cards and providing them to doubtful voters or D voters (as declared by the Foreigners Tribunal in Assam) and illegal infiltrators.

The mastermind of the racket Farukh Khan was arrested on the report of the District Election Officer (DEO) Mayurakshi Dutta. Dutta informed that a D voter cannot be issued a voter ID until his or her case is cleared in the Foreigners Tribunal. However, in clear violation of the rules, the racket has been supplying fake voter ID cards to hundreds of D voters and infiltrators. D voters are marked with the letter D in the voter lists. The other two arrested in the case are Abdul Ali and Sahidul Islam.

The Barpeta District Election Officer had filed the complaint based on information about the suspected racket provided by a BLO (Booth Level Officer). Following the complaint, the Barpeta police conducted raids in three locations in the district.

As per the reports by local media, a total of 262 fake voter IDs were recovered from the prime accused Farukh Khan.

Ranjan Dole, Barpeta Police Station in-charge stated that Chapra village’s Polling Station Number 149 Booth Level Officer (BLO) along with Farukh Khan had reportedly tampered with the process of the Electoral Roll. They provided false Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) against the D voters through the organization namely “D Voters Nagrik March”.

Police have also seized various electronic gadgets including a laptop, a desktop, and a printer used to print fake voter IDs. The Police are further investigating the matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,440FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com