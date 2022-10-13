In a major crackdown, Assam police on Monday busted a racket involving fake voter identity cards in the Barpeta district and three accused have been arrested.

According to Assam police, the racket is involved in making fake voter ID cards and providing them to doubtful voters or D voters (as declared by the Foreigners Tribunal in Assam) and illegal infiltrators.

The mastermind of the racket Farukh Khan was arrested on the report of the District Election Officer (DEO) Mayurakshi Dutta. Dutta informed that a D voter cannot be issued a voter ID until his or her case is cleared in the Foreigners Tribunal. However, in clear violation of the rules, the racket has been supplying fake voter ID cards to hundreds of D voters and infiltrators. D voters are marked with the letter D in the voter lists. The other two arrested in the case are Abdul Ali and Sahidul Islam.

Fake Voter ID Card manufacturing racket busted in Barpeta, Assam.



262 fake voter-IDs recovered so far.



Till now, 3 men arrested Farukh, Abdul, Sahidul.



Mastermind Farukh was running this Voter ID card racket through his organization named ‘D Voters Nagarik Mancha’. pic.twitter.com/2JxaR39xWv — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 13, 2022

The Barpeta District Election Officer had filed the complaint based on information about the suspected racket provided by a BLO (Booth Level Officer). Following the complaint, the Barpeta police conducted raids in three locations in the district.

As per the reports by local media, a total of 262 fake voter IDs were recovered from the prime accused Farukh Khan.

Racket providing fake voter ID cards to illegal intruders and D voters busted by #Assam police; 262 fake voter ID cards recovered

#FarukKhan #AbulAli #JahedulIslam arrested in Barpeta. The gang prints and provides voter cards to D voters against deceased voters. pic.twitter.com/NTbEeKrTke — Dibya Bordoloi (@dibyabordoloi80) October 13, 2022

Ranjan Dole, Barpeta Police Station in-charge stated that Chapra village’s Polling Station Number 149 Booth Level Officer (BLO) along with Farukh Khan had reportedly tampered with the process of the Electoral Roll. They provided false Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) against the D voters through the organization namely “D Voters Nagrik March”.

Police have also seized various electronic gadgets including a laptop, a desktop, and a printer used to print fake voter IDs. The Police are further investigating the matter.