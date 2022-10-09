Sunday, October 9, 2022
Updated:

Rajasthan: Girls block highway in Jaipur over repeated harassment and molestation bids from local miscreants, no action from government

On Saturday night, a protest against local criminals was organized by hostel girls from Prem Nagar's Social Welfare Department in the Jamdoli area of Jaipur

OpIndia Staff
Jaipur
Hostel girls protested against the local miscreants who molested a girl in the hostel in Jaipur. Image Source: Zee News
Rajasthan’s Congress government led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot and the entire Congress party is observing silence as hostel girls blocked a highway in Jaipur on Saturday 8th October 2022 against repeated harassment and molestation bids from local miscreants.

On Saturday night, a protest against local criminals was organized by hostel girls from Prem Nagar’s Social Welfare Department in the Jamdoli area of Jaipur – the capital city of Rajasthan. After some miscreants harassed a girl in the hostel, enraged girls protested and blocked the highway.

After learning about the event, angry girls took to the streets to demonstrate against the law and order breakdown in the state. Despite the rain around, the girls continued with their protest. Protesting girls claimed that they had been complaining about the repeated harassment by local miscreants but to no avail.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s government has been observing silence over this protest by the girls. In fact, no leader of the Congress party has come forward to acknowledge the problem.

Officials from the Jaipur Kanota police station arrived after learning about the demonstration and monitored the situation. Police officers promised tough punishment against the miscreants and tried to calm the situation. Women police officers have been stationed close to the hostel after the protest. The administration, however, has not taken any steps to apprehend the criminals. Though the situation is under control and the girls returned to their hostels, the state government has not responded to this issue so far.

Bharatiya Janata Party has criticized the law and order situation in Rajasthan after this protest by the hostel girls. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted, “In Jaipur’s Jamdoli, goons harassed a girl & tore off her clothes! Now, girls are out on the street protesting in the rain because law & order has collapsed! Ladki hoon par kya bach sakti hoon? Gehlot is busy in Satta Bachao as Rajasthan has become no1 in rapes Priyanka Vadra is silent?”

He said in a next tweet, “Last week Rajasthan saw how 8 men gang-raped a minor, blackmailed her, and released the video! We also saw how two wow men were attacked with acid in Jaipur Meanwhile Gehlot Ji was busy in Delhi! Priyanka Vadra has got no time to even speak about it! Why the selective outrage?”

Details of the miscreants have not come out in public so far.

