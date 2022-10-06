On October 4, the administration in district Mandasur or Madhya Pradesh razed illegally constructed houses of three of the 19 accused in the case where stones were pelted at a Garba venue following an argument between the two groups. As per reports, on the night of October 2, a stone pelting incident took place at Surjani Village which comes under the Sitamau police station area in Mandasur district. Not just stone pelting, some villagers were also attacked with iron axes by the mob. Four people were reportedly injured in the incident.

Anurag Sujania, Superintendent of police, said in a statement, “After receiving information about stone pelting at a Garba pandal due to a dispute between two groups, the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.” The police registered a case against 19 people and apprehended seven of them during the initial investigation.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal code. Mandsaur superintendent of police Anurag Sujaniya said that the accused persons are habitual offenders. Giving details about the incident, he said, “Devotees were playing Garba while worshipping Mata on Saturday night in Surjani village of Sitamau police station area. Salman Khan started hitting his bike on the pandal. One of the organisers, Shivlal Patidar, objected and also complained to his father. On Sunday, Salman along with others reached the Garba venue and started beating Shivlal and other organisers. Salman hit the head of a villager, Mahesh, with an iron axe.”

Illegal properties razed by the administration

During the investigation, the panchayat department accessed the documents and found that three houses that belonged to Salman’s father Aklu Pathan, Sohail’s father Jafar Khan and Raes Khan were constructed without taking proper permission. Notices were issued in this regard on October 3 and houses were razed on October 4.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shiv said, “The demolition was done as per the findings of the panchayat department. If there is any family who has any complaint, they can approach us.”

The SP added that the illegal construction belonging to three of the accused was spread over 4,500 square feet. It was worth 4.5 crores. The properties were demolished on October 4 with the help of the revenue department.

अनुमानित कीमत लगभग करीब दो करोड़, 2. अकलू पिता हफीज खान निवासी सुरजनी का मकान 20 / 40 कुल 800 स्क्वायर फिट जिसकी अनुमानित कीमत लगभग 50 लाख रु एवं 3. जाफर पिता लाल खा का मकान 30/ 50 कुल 1500 स्क्वायर फीट जिसकी अनुमानित कीमत लगभग एक करोड़ रूपया है।3/3 @DGP_MP @DIG_RATLAM_MP pic.twitter.com/7bBxQhCSFX — SP MANDSAUR (M.P.) (@mandsaur_sp) October 4, 2022

The series of events that led to stone pelting

According to the statement given by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Sandeep Shiv to the Indian Express, the clash between the two communities turned serious when the Muslim side pelted stones at the Garba event. As per reports, a man named Salman was performing stunts on a motorcycle near the Garba pandal which led to a scuffle between him and people from the Hindu community. One of the members of the Hindu community identified as Shivlal approached Salman’s father and asked him to stop Salman from performing stunts near the pandal.

Based on the complaint filed by Shivlal on October 3, an FIR was registered by the police. Shivlal said in his complaint that he saw Salman speeding his motorcycle on October 1 and complained about it to his father Aklu.

On the next day at around 9 PM, Shivlal was standing near the Garba pandal along with his friends. He noticed Salman was approaching the pandal with his father Akly, grandfather Hafiz Khan, Sohail Khan and his father Jafar Khan, Raes Khan and 13 others. They were armed with stones and sticks.

Before Shivlal and others could understand anything, the group started pelting stones on the pandal. Following his complaint, FIR was registered at Sitamau police station and seven people were detained by the police including Salman.

On the other hand, Salman’s grandfather Hafiz said the allegations were untrue. He said on October 2 at around 6:40 PM, Shilal approached him to complain about Salman. He said, “Salman then misbehaved with Shivlal. I slapped Salman. Then Salman’s friends arrived on the spot, followed by Shivlal’s friends who were armed with sticks.” Hafiz claimed stones were pelted from both sides.

At around 8 PM calls were made to the police control room following which a police team comprising over 200 police personnel was rushed to the spot. The situation was brought under control and the investigation into the matter is underway.

Mahesh Patidar and Shivlal, who were injured in the attack, were taken to the district hospital and their condition is said to be serious.