The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its ongoing probe into the terror funding case on Tuesday, October 11. According to reports, the raids are being carried out in the case relating to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, Rajouri.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) carries out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a terror funding case: Sources — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA about the funding pattern and activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, which serves as a frontal organisation for the Islamic organisation Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, which was banned by the central government in 2019 for the next five years for its active support to terror and secessionist activities.

Al Huda Trust under scanner for terror financing

It is alleged that the members of Al Huda Educational Trust were involved in funding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the rest of India.

Sources revealed that the funds collected by the Trust were allegedly being diverted to terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba, etc., for promoting terrorist activities in Kashmir valley as well as the rest of India. The case was registered by the NIA suo moto on February 5, 2021. The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against four persons in the case.

The anti-terror agency conducting raids in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been searching various locations in the districts of Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources privy to the development confirmed that NIA’s multiple teams have been carrying out these raids based on specific inputs.

NIA raids PFI offices and houses across 10 states, over 100 members, including top leaders arrested

It may be recalled that prior to this, the National Investigation Agency, on the intervening night of September 21 and September 22, conducted several raids on locations linked to the Islamist organization Popular Front of India (PFI) across 10 states, including Bihar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

The agency arrested around 100 cadres, including top leaders of the organization. The maximum number of arrests was made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2).

As per reports, the raids were conducted by joint teams of NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and respective State Police, and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs was monitoring the action against the organization.

Following the raids, the Popular Front of India (PFI) as well as any related or connected factions were immediately banned on September 27 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, by the provisions of Section 3’s sub-section (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for a period of five years.