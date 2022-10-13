The Kerala police unearthed disturbing details in the case of human sacrifice and black magic to bring prosperity and wealth to a family in the state. Three accused were arrested by Kochi city police for kidnapping and killing two women as part of black magic rituals. Mohammed Shafi (agent), Bhagaval Singh, and his wife Laila have been identified as the three accused. Now shocking details of the horrifying crime have surfaced.

One of the victims, Roselyn Varghese, was lured by the accused Mohammed Shafi to the accused couple’s house in Pathanamthitta to act in a porn film and was reportedly offered Rs 10 lakh. Upon reaching the couple’s house, Roselyn was tied to the bed by the couple saying that it was part of the porn film shoot. Then Shafi smashed the victim’s head, inserted a knife her into her private parts, and minutes later slit the throat of the victim, who died on the spot, according to the report by the Kerala Police.

As per an India Today report, the victim’s breasts were chopped off and were kept out of the “ritual”. The victim’s blood was spilled everywhere. Later, all three accused cut the body of the victim into pieces, and buried it in multiple pits near the accused couple’s house.

Padmam, another victim was brutalized in a similar manner. Padmam was reported missing on September 26. She was lured by Shafi into acting in a porn film and was promised Rs 15,000 in return. According to the police, CCTV footage shows Padmam leaving in a car with Shafi on the same day.

An argument broke out between the victim and Shafi upon reaching the house. Shafi choked the victim using a plastic rope around her neck and after shifting her to another room as she fell unconscious, Shafi inserted a knife in the victim’s private parts and slit her throat. Later, the accused chopped her body into 56 pieces and buried it in pits.

Notably, accused Laila has confessed to cooking and eating the flesh of the victims as they were told by Shafi that doing so will help them “preserve their youth.”

DNA tests are being conducted on the exhumed body parts, and a special investigation team has been formed to undertake an investigation into the murder in a scientific way. In a press conference on Wednesday, Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam revealed that Shafi was the main conspirator behind the heinous murder. He persuaded the couple to commit the crime for monetary gains.

#WATCH: ‘Human sacrifice’ in Kerala | All three accused being brought out of Ernakulam District Sessions Court. All of them have been remanded to judicial custody till October 26.



The three accused had allegedly killed two women as ‘human sacrifices’ pic.twitter.com/UI6SDvbDCC — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

Mohammed Shafi, who claimed to be an “occult practitioner,” enticed Singh and his wife Laila with an anonymous Facebook post inviting those “interested in a prosperous life.” Soon after, Singh received a friend request from a person named “Sreedevi,” who persuaded the healer to take the help of Shafi to gain wealth and prosperity. Shafi received 3 lakh rupees from the accused couple.

As a report by News18, Sreedevi, who turned out to be Shafi, developed a friendship with the couple and somehow convinced the couple that he needed to have sex with Laila in their house in presence of her husband. According to the police, Singh (Laila’s husband) watched with folded hands as if in prayer while Shafi had sex with Laila.

Police commissioner Nagaraju stated that it was a case of “human sacrifice,” but whether cannibalism was involved is yet to be proven.

The sight of blood rushing out of the wounds of victims, according to the police would excite Shafi. “He (Shafi) has now been proven to be a psychopath and a sexual pervert. He derives sexual pleasure from his actions and will go to any length, even killing, for it,” the commissioner said, adding that he is a sadist with a desire to injure, harm, and kill.

Earlier, Mohammad Shafi had raped a 75-year-old woman in 2020. He had hit the woman’s body several times, causing wounds in numerous places. He was out on bail since 2021.

Mohammed Shafi, a resident of Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district, studied up to class 6th. He is the father of two girls and grandfather to a three-year-old girl, and he is married to Nabeesa. He was running a hotel in Kochi from where he would select his victims, mostly helpless women who had limited contact with their families.