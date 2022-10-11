On Tuesday, the Kerala police uncovered a disturbing case of human sacrifice and black magic practised to bring wealth and prosperity to a family. The Kochi city police apprehended three persons suspected of kidnapping and killing two women in Kochi as part of black magic rituals. The three accused persons have been identified as Mohammed Shafi (agent), BhagavalSingh, and his wife Laila.

According to the reports, Shafi is a resident of SRM Road, Ernakulam, while the Singh couple is native of Thiruvalla, and were residing at Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta. The couple confessed to having murdered two women as a part of a witchcraft ritual. The accused justified their actions by saying that the women were murdered for the economic prosperity of their family in the Pathanamthitta district.

SHOCKING CASE OF HUMAN SACRIFICE #Kerala| 2 women who were missing have been murdered. A couple among 3 people arrested. The women were sacrificed and buried for wealth and financial prosperity. @Viveknarayantw reports. pic.twitter.com/bs0MpS8qsU — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) October 11, 2022

Police stated that Mohammed Shafi had persuaded Bhagaval Singh and Laila that performing human sacrifices would bring the family riches and great fortune. He also lured the two victim women and took them to the accused before they were murdered.

The two women who were murdered have been identified as Padmam (52) of the Panchavady colony in Ponnurunni, and Rosily (50) a native of Vadakkencherry in Thrissur district. The two were residing at Kalady in Ernakulam district when the incident happened. Their bodies were severed into parts and buried at Elanthoor in the Pathanamthitta district.

Padmam worked as a lottery dealer, while Rosily worked as a salesgirl. According to police sources, the incident came to the fore while investigating Padmam’s missing case. The investigation into Padmam’s disappearance brought the police to Thiruvalla. Then they discovered Rosily’s case as well. The subsequent investigations in the duo’s case led to the unexpected revelation on October 11.

Padmam’s son Selvaraj had filed a complaint on September 27 that he stopped receiving calls from his mother for several days. “My mother used to call me daily, but when that stopped I panicked. I came to Kerala and searched. When I could not find her, I filed a missing person complaint with the police”, he was quoted. According to Selvaraj, his mother was a lottery seller. The Police discovered her dead body in the Aranmula in the Pathanamthitta district, where the woman’s mobile signal was last traced.

However, the remains of Rosily were also found in the same spot during the investigation. Reports mention that Rosily who worked as a salesgirl had gone missing six months ago. The body parts of the deceased were buried close to trees under the accused Singh’s house at Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta district. The ladies reportedly were tied to the cot firmly and beheaded by Laila after chopping the entire body with a sharp weapon. Later, bodies were destroyed and buried in the nearby area.

The incident has sent shock waves throughout the entire state. CM Pinarayi Vijayan also condemned the brutal murder and said that the incident has shaken the progressive minds of the state. “Only people with a sick mentality can do such things. Incidents of black magic and sorcery are challenges to a progressive society. We have to create social awareness against such evils while ensuring stringent action against such incidents. People should come forward to bring such social evils before society”, he said.

The CM also added that the Police shall take stringent action against the accused and bring all persons involved in the crime before the law. However, reports mention that one of the accused named Bhagwant Singh is associated with CPI (M). Singh is an active CPI (M) worker and former Branch Secretary of the Communist Party and at present a local committee member. He is also a leader of the farmers’ organization controlled by the party.

Some media reports had mentioned the name f Bhagaval Singh as Bhagawant Singh.

State BJP President K Surendran visited the spot today and noted that this is not the first time that such a horrific incident has happened in the city. “Bhagwant Singh is a practitioner of black magic and an active worker of CPI(M). The police should also investigate the role of radical terror outfits in human sacrifice”, he tweeted.

Visited the spot. Natives doubts that it was not the first time such horrific incidents happened here. Bhagwant Singh is a practitioner of black magic and an active worker of CPI(M). The police should also investigate the role of radical terror outfits in human sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/TmRlAEskCV — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) October 11, 2022

Surendran also said that Mohammed Shafi who worked as an agent in the entire episode had links with Islamic terrorist organisations.