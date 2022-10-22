The festive season of Diwali is here, the first day of this 5-days-long festivities is marked by Dhanteras. Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to extend his wishes on the festival of Dhanteras. However, the ‘Bharat Ratna’ worthy and the world’s best Education Minister as hailed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, needs little education on Hindu festivals and Devtas.

In his now-deleted tweet written in Hindi, Manish Sisodia wrote, “I pray to the goddess of health and prosperity, Maa Dhanvantri to bring happiness and peace and fulfil everyone’s wishes. Wishing all the citizens a happy Dhanteras.”

Screengrab of the deleted Tweet by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The alleged best education minister in the world did not even know that Dhanvantri is a god and not a goddess as he mentioned in his tweet. Netizens were quick to call out Sisodia for his outright ignorance compelling him to delete his tweet.

Popular Twitter user Vikrant Kumar called Manish Sisodia a ‘Chunavi Hindu’ over the latter’s gaffe. “Bharat Ratana deserving, World’s Best Education Minister, Modern Bhagat Singh changed the Sex of Lord Dhanvantari from Male to Female. This is what happens when you are a chunavi Hindu,” he tweeted.

Bharat Ratana deserving, World’s Best Education Minister, Modern Bhagat Singh for tou- Changed the Sex of Lord Dhanwantri from Male to Female.



This is what happens when you are a chunavi Hindu. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6iCSCfoCKd — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) October 22, 2022

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also took a dig at Manish Sisodia for wishing on Dhanteras by praying to Dhanvantari—an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

World’s Best Education Minister Manish Sisodia thinks Dhanvantari -an avatar of Lord Vishnu is a Goddess/Devi! Devta has become Devi!



This happens when you visit Mandir only during Chunav and keep abusing Hindus like Gopal Italia all year around!



Link: https://t.co/Iw3TQV7dBp pic.twitter.com/EYtdfMccmN — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 22, 2022

Several other netizens too called out the Delhi Education Minister and educated him about the Hindu festival.

The Education minister of Delhi "Manish Sisodia" doesn't know that Dhanvantari is not Devi (Female), Dhanvantari is Dev (Male)…



Sisodia are you Hindu or just disguised as a Hindu? pic.twitter.com/Ii2i3A2muY — Nikhil™ 🇮🇳 (@Saffron_Nik) October 22, 2022

world’s best education minister doesn’t know that it’s dhanvantari is male and not female he mentioned devi. daarubaaz sisodia 😹😹😹 — Southern Sanghi 🚩 (@southern_sanghi) October 22, 2022

Amidst backlash from social media users, the Delhi Education minister quietly deleted the tweet wishing his followers on Dhanteras.

Sisodia certainly needs some education on Hindu gods, festivals, and scriptures. Dhanteras also referred to as Dhanatrayodashi, is Lord Dhanvantari’s birth anniversary. On this day, Lord Dhanvantari, the Ayurvedic God who bestowed Ayurvedic wisdom for the welfare of humanity, is worshipped. This day has been designated as ‘National Ayurveda Day’ by the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani Siddha, and Homeopathy.

Since 2016, National Ayurveda Day has been observed on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti or Dhanteras.

Lord Dhanvantri appeared during Samudra Manthan, holding the Kalash full of Amrit in one hand and the sacred book of Ayurveda in the other, according to Hindu scriptures. According to renowned experts on the subject, on the day of Dhanteras, when the devas and asuras conducted the Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) for Amrit, Dhanvantari (the physician of the Gods and an avatar of Vishnu) appeared carrying a jar of the Amrit (elixir).

Notably, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in August said that the main accused in the Excise on Liquor scam, Sisodia should get a Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India for his “work” in the field of education. He also hailed Sisodia as the best education minister of independent India.

He (Manish Sisodia) reformed govt schools which other parties could not do in 70 years. Such a person should get Bharat Ratna. The entire country’s education system should be handed over to him, but instead, they conducted CBI raids on him: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/jl3X6YnUUV — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

Interestingly, Kejriwal has had a weird habit of seeking awards for AAP leaders who have been accused of scams or have been arrested.

Satyendar Jain is a patriot. Country should be proud of him, he gave Mohalla clinic to Delhi. People from across world have come to see it. He should be given Padma Vibhushan. Let everyone enquire into him, CBI has already cleared him, ED will as well: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/CgJkh6tGCf — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

When the Enforcement Directorate detained Satyendar Jain in an alleged hawala scam in June, Kejriwal said that he should be awarded the Padma Vibhushan instead of facing legal action.