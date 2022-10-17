Along expected lines, President of India Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the next Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9, 2022. Justice Chandrachud will take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India with effect from 09th November 2022 after the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice UU Lalit.

The notification from the President’s office confirming the appointment read, “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22.”

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju shared this news via his Twitter handle on Monday, October 17.

Earlier, incumbent Chief Justice UU Lalit had recommended Justice DY Chandrachud’s name as his successor on October 11. Justice Chandrachud’s tenure as Chief Justice of India will run till November 10, 2024.

Notably, Justice DY Chandrachud’s father was also a Chief Justice of India, and in fact, is the longest-serving Chief Justice of India. His father Justice Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India, serving from February 22, 1978, till July 11, 1985. He was appointed to the Supreme Court of India on August 28, 1972. He was the longest-serving Chief Justice in India’s history, having served for 7 years and 4 months.

Justice DY Chandrachud did his LLB from Delhi University. Later on, he went to Harvard University to earn his Master in Law (LLM) and Doctorate in Juridical Sciences at Harvard (SJD). He became a Supreme Court Justice in May 2016.