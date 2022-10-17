Resolution passed in US to label Hindu Groups as 'hate groups'

A hate campaign against Hindu groups was started in the United States (US) in another instance of rising Hinduphobia across the globe. A resolution designating various Hindu organisations as severe hate groups and offshoots of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was accepted by the Teaneck Democratic Municipal Committee, a division of the New Jersey Democratic Party (RSS).

In the resolution, it was demanded that the government designate a number of American Hindu organisations as “domestic branches” of “foreign hate groups,” including the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), and SEWA International.

“Hindu nationalist organizations have infiltrated all levels of politics and were highly effective in blocking U.S. House Resolution 417 which was a congressional attempt to warn against the Hindu nationalist movement,” TDMC said, as per the press release. “Now, most local American elected officials remain unaware and unprepared to deal with the Hindu extremists,” it added.

Daniel Rosenblum, a TDMC member who voted in favour of the motion, told IAMC that Americans need to recognise that the “RSS’s roots stem from the same place as Italian fascism and German Nazism.” Following anti-Hindu violence in South Richmond Hills (New York), Plano (Texas), and Fremont (California), the resolution has sent tremors across the Hindu-American community in the United States.

On (August 24), a Mexican American woman assaulted a group of 4 Indians, following a racist rant in the parking lot of a business establishment in Plano in Dallas city of Texas. As per reports, the accused was identified as Esmi Armendarez Upton. The video of the nasty confrontation had gone viral on social media, leading to her arrest on Thursday (August 25).

“I hate you f*cking Indians…You come to our country and want everything free. I am Mexican-American. I was born here. Were you born here? Everywhere I go, you fucking Indians are there,” Esmi was heard saying.

OpIndia recently reported how new incidents of targeted hate crimes against the Hindu population and its temples in Canada, the US, and the UK by Khalistani and Islamic extremists indicate the unsettling patterns of increasing Hinduphobia in the West.