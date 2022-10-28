Friday, October 28, 2022
‘Future belongs to India’: Russian President Putin lauds PM Modi’s independent foreign policy and Make in India, hails him as a patriot

Russian President Putin hails PM Nodi as a patriot, praises Make In India and Independent Foreign Policy
Image: IndiaToday
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s independent foreign policy in his annual address to the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think tank, on Thursday, implying that a lot has been done under his leadership in India and hailed him a patriot of the country, as per the Reuters translation of Putin’s remarks.

Putin applauded PM Modi’s independent foreign policy and stated that a lot has been accomplished in India under his leadership.

The Russian president also referred to Prime Minister Modi as a patriot of the country, according to a Reuters translation of Putin’s statement in Russian.

“A lot has been done under the leadership of PM Modi. He is a patriot of his country. His idea of ‘Make in India‘ matters both economic wise and in ethics. Future belongs to India, it can also be proud of the fact that it’s the largest democracy in the world,” Putin said at Valdai Discussion Club.

The Russian president called India’s transformation from a British colony to a modern state “tremendous,” adding that the country’s 1.5 billion people and visible development results deserve everyone’s respect and admiration.

Prime Minister Modi is one of those people in the world who is capable of conducting independent foreign policy in the interest of his nation despite any attempts to do some detente or limit something, Putin remarked as reported by ANI.

“India has made tremendous progress in its development from being a British colony to a modern state. 1.5 billion people and tangible development results give reasons for everyone’s respect and admiration for India,” he asserted.

He also underlined India-Russia ties, referring to it as a special relationship and how the two countries have backed each other for decades and continue to do so.

“It has been underpinned by a close ally relationship of many decades. We’ve never had any difficult issues and supported each other and that’s happening right now. I’m sure it’ll happen in the future,” Putin said according to the translation.

Putin also stated that Prime Minister Modi has asked him to increase the supply of fertilizers, which is critical for Indian agriculture.

“We have increased the volume by 7.6 times. Trade in agriculture with India has nearly doubled,” he pointed out.

In his address to the Kremlin-affiliated institute, the Russian President also slammed the West for playing “dirty games” for global dominance, saying that he is convinced that “new centres of power will emerge in the multipolar world and the West will have to start talking as equals about our collective future.”

Putin asserted that the United States and its allies are not immune to the consequences of their own actions. During the session, Putin stated that the West cannot ignore the crisis that it has prompted.

“Only a world united by common goals can act on the challenges that it faces,” Putin continued.

“Power over the world is what the West has placed at stake in the game it plays. This game is certainly dangerous, bloody, and I would call it dirty.”

Notably, trade ties between India and Russia are reaching new heights. As per the reports, Russia’s share of India’s oil imports ramped up to an all-time high of 23% from 19% the previous month, while the Middle East’s share tumbled to 56.4% from 59%.

