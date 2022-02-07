Speaking on the Centre’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative, PM Modi on Monday said those who were mocking it had become a joke themselves. He further added that the Congress party has a problem with the ‘Make in India’ initiative as they will not get any commission and cannot commit any kind of corruption.

The cutting remarks came days after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said ‘Make in India’ is not possible and has finished.

However, without explicitly naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi slammed the ‘Make in India’ detractors, saying the entrepreneurs of the country and the power of youth have demonstrated the success of ‘Make in India’ and those who belittled it have themselves become the subject of all jokes.

“They talked about Make in India as if it was a joke. They mocked the Make in India initiative. But the entrepreneurs of India have shown what Make in India is capable of. Now, they have become the subject of all jokes. I can understand how much pain the success of Make in India has caused you,” PM Modi said.

“Some are troubled by Make in India because it means no more commissions, no more corruption, and hence they oppose it,” PM Modi further added.

PM Modi further highlighted how the ‘Make in India’ initiative perfectly fits with Mahatma Gandhi’s emphasis on using only Swadeshi goods. “If we are talking about being vocal for local, are we not fulfilling the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi? Then, why was it being mocked by the Opposition?” PM Modi asked.

PM Modi said his government is open to genuine criticism but cannot accept fearmongering tactics used by opposition leaders to scare youth, entrepreneurs and wealth creators.

“We do not agree with the approach of scaring our youth, wealth creators and entrepreneurs. One can have suggestions on ‘Make in India’ but which mindset can say it will fail?” He added.

PM Modi also assailed the Congress party for pursuing secessionist policies, labelling them as the leader of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ that was functioning on the divide and rule policy. “Angrez chale gaye (the British have left) but divide and rule still remains…it has become the character of the Congress party. That’s why the Congress has become the leader of ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi belittles ‘Make in India’ initiative, says it is finished

Earlier last week, Rahul Gandhi had asserted that the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ initiative has finished because those powering it have been destroyed. The Gandhi scion claimed that the small and medium industry in the country was finished and thus ‘Make in India’ is not going to take place.

During his speech in Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, “You talk of “Make in India”. But there cannot be “Make in India” today. The matter has ended because who are the people involved in “Make in India”? Small and medium industry, an unorganized sector that you have finished. “Make in India” is not going to take place.”