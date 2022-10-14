The Supreme Court’s verdict on the hijab case is yet to come as a two-judge bench delivered a split verdict. But the politics over the issue continues, with Islamist politicians defending hijab. Again making comments over the issue, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has now compared Hijab with a bikini, saying that others can wear bikinis but that does not mean Muslim women will take off their hijab.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, “If not hijab, should we wear a bikini? If you want, you can wear it. Why are you bent upon finishing off our religion, culture and traditions like hijab and beard.”

Asaduddin Owaisi made these remarks on Friday 14th October 2022 while delivering a speech on the topic ‘Is the hijab a sign of backwardness of Muslims?’ Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Don’t Muslim women contribute to the development of the country? If Muslim women are covering their faces, does that mean they are covering their intelligence? They say Muslims are forcing their young children to wear hijabs. Are we really forcing that? You happily wear a bikini. Why should we take off our hijab?”

Asaduddin Owaisi added, “If you want to see how dangerously our sisters drive vehicles, then come to Hyderabad. Never put your vehicles behind them. This is my personal experience. I always ask my driver to drive cautiously. Whenever you accompany our sisters on their motorcycles, sit in the back seat wearing a helmet. So you will know how much they are being forced for hijab.”

Asaduddin Owaisi further said, “They say that we are scared of Muslim girls. Tell me who scares anyone these days? Hindu, Sikh, and Christian students are allowed to wear their religious attire and attend classes. Only the attire of Muslims has been banned. What do they think of Muslim students? They feel that Muslims are inferior to us.”

Reasserting his dream to see a hijab-wearing person become the Prime Minister of the country one day, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “When I say that this country will get a hijab-wearing prime minister, some people have a headache. Some others have a stomachache. Why shouldn’t I say that? This is my dream. What’s wrong with that? Do you think they shouldn’t wear a hijab? If they should not wear a hijab, then what should they wear? Bikini? You also have the right to wear the attire of your choice. Do you think our girls should take off the hijab and we should cut the beards?”

It is notable that the Supreme Court of India gave a split decision on the Karnataka hijab row on 13th October 2022. The two-judge bench referred the matter to CJI to hand over the case to a larger three-judge bench.