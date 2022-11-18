Friday, November 18, 2022
Case registered against Rahul Gandhi for derogatory claims against Veer Savarkar, complaints filed, including one by Ranjit Savarkar: What happened

FIR against Rahul Gandhi for insulting Veer Savarkar: Details
Rahul Gandhi (left), veer Savarkar (right), images via ANI and Deccan Herald
On Thursday (November 17), a case was registered against Rahul Gandhi for mocking the contribution of Indian freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar to the Independence Movement during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

As per reports, a complaint was filed by Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader, Vandana Dongre, with the Thane police station against the Congress scion. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Gandhi under non-cognisable offences.

The Congress leader was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 500 (Punishment for defamation) and 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory).

While speaking about the development to ANI, Vandana Dongre remarked, “Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra made a statement defaming the freedom fighter Savarkar and due to this the sentiments of the local citizens have been hurt.

She continued, “We will not tolerate the defamation of our great men in the soil of Maharashtra.” The Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena members also took out a demonstration against the objectionable remarks of the Congress scion.

Demands for the arrest of Rahul Gandhi are being made from several quarters, including Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske.

Complaint filed against Congress leader by Ranjit Savarkar

Another complaint was filed with the Shivaji Park police station by Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Veer Savarkar, against Rahul Gandhi for insulting the legacy of the Indian freedom fighter. He also named Maharashtra Congress President, Nana Patole, in his complaint.

While speaking about the matter, he told ANI, “I’ve come here to file a complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for insulting Veer Savarkar in a public meeting in Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi said, Veer Savarkar took pension & worked for Britishers & also he worked against the country.”

As per reports, the police have not registered an FIR in the case so far.

Derogatory comments of Rahul Gandhi against Veer Savarkar

The Congress scion had gone on a vitriolic tirade against Veer Savarkar during the Maharashtra leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ On Tuesday (November 15), Rahul Gandhi claimed that the freedom fighter took a pension from the British government to work against the Indian National Congress (INC).

Again on Thursday (November 17), he reiterated that Veer Savarkar helped the British government and wrote mercy petitions “out of fear”. Rahul Gandhi accused the Indian freedom fighter of betraying the likes of Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi in the Akola district of Maharashtra.

He alleged, “Veer Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said – Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant” & signed on it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru & Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear.”


He continued, “While he was lodged in Andaman jail, Savarkar wrote a letter to the British pleading with them that he be pardoned and released. He took a pension from the British and worked against Congress.”

“After coming out of jail, he accepted the British proposal and joined their force. The difference between Savarkar and Birsa Munda is that he died fighting against the British when he was just 24 years old,” Rahul Gandhi further claimed.

