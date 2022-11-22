On Sunday, November 20, Chandigarh police shared that a 25-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly strangulating an 18-year-old girl to death at her residence in Chandigarh’s Burail village. According to reports, the youth committed the crime after getting angry over a breakup.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Shariq, a native of Bihar. The victim was identified as Mamta, a resident of Burail village in Chandigarh. Police said that Shariq was residing in the victim’s neighbourhood in Burail but had recently moved to another place.

Shariq is married and his wife lives in Bihar. According to police, the accused was planning to flee to Bihar when he was apprehended at a local bus station.

The police have filed an FIR against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Police have not ruled out the possibility of rape at this moment and are awaiting the girl’s autopsy report to see if she was sexually assaulted.

Speaking about the incident, the police revealed that Shariq had been in a relationship with the deceased for around two years. He told the police that he killed the victim, a Class 12 student, after she stopped talking to him after finding out that he was already married.

The police further revealed that the victim’s mother had spoken to both her daughter and the accused, asking them to break off ties since the latter was already married. Later, Mamta started maintaining distance from him and also blocked him on her phone.

Miffed over this, Shariq strangled Mamata to death at her home on Saturday when she was alone. Champa Devi, her mother, working as domestic help, discovered her body at 2 pm after returning from work.

“Accused Mohammed Shariq was remanded in police custody for his custodial interrogation. We have found CCTV camera footage showing the accused entering the house of victim Mamta. According to the footage, he came out of the house after one and a half hours. Victim Mamta and her mother, Champa, were aware of the married status of the accused. The postmortem of the body is underway,” a police officer said.

The news came on the heels of the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi’s Mehrauli, wherein her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla strangled and chopped her body into 35 pieces and stored her body parts in a newly purchased fridge, so he could take his time to dispose of her body parts, one at a time.