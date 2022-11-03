Days after the Coimbatore car blast, members of the District Federation of All Jamaat and Ulemas and from three mosques in the Kottiamedu region visited the Kottai Easwaran temple in the city, outside which the blast took place and held talks with the temple priests. The members of the Masjid committee condemned the act of terrorism and said that they would stand by the unity among Hindus and Muslims in the city.

According to the reports, a delegation of 13 members from Idhayathul Islam Shafia Jamaat, Thareekathul Islam Shafia Jamaat, and Kerala Muslim Jamaat visited the temple to maintain communal harmony in the textile city. They exchanged pleasantries and the temple administration presented them with garlands and shawls. The delegation meanwhile held talks with the Temple Executive Officer V Prabhakaran and other priests of the temple.

Members of Masjid Committee visited Kottai Easwaran Temple in Coimbatore where an explosion took place on Oct 23, priests of the temple came out to welcome Masjid members into the temple.#Brotherhood #SocialHarmony pic.twitter.com/GVsdqJ6cMn — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) November 3, 2022

While condemning the car blast, Federation general secretary Haji M A Inayatullah said that no one to date could break the unity between Hindus and Muslims in the city. “Muslims have been living in the Kottiamedu area for more than seven generations. People who follow different faiths are living together in peace for many years with brotherhood. No one can break the unity between Hindus and Muslims in the city”, he said.

He also appealed to the people of the city to continue to maintain communal harmony among Hindus and Muslims. He also said that terrorism in any form would not be allowed. The delegation also requested the political leaders to stop giving religious angles to the incident.

On October 23, there was an explosion at about 4 AM in a Maruti car just opposite the Kottai Eswaran temple in the Ukkadam area of Coimbatore. The vehicle, a Maruti 800 hatchback, was shattered into pieces as a result of the bomb blast. One Islamist accused identified as Jamesha Mubin also died in the incident.

It was reported earlier, that Mubin was an engineering graduate and was influenced by ISIS. He was caught on CCTV, loading a large object (LPG cylinder) wrapped in a white bag onto his Maruti 800 car. It was around 11:25 pm. Mubin was accompanied by 3 other men, namely, Mohammad Riyaz, Feroz Ismail, and Mohammad Navaz Ismail.

The Police during the investigation also recovered unexploded LPG cylinders, steel balls, glass pebbles, and aluminum and iron nails from the spot. A total of 6 people, namely, Mohammad Thalka, Mohammad Azarudheen, Riyaz, Nawaz, Afsar Khan, and Feroz have been arrested in connection to the case. The accused have been charged under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Section 3A of the Explosive Substances Act by the Ukkadam police.