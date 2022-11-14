Journalist Pallavi Ghosh on Monday attracted the wrath of Congress supporters on Twitter after she called out the party’s hypocrisy over the release of Rajiv Gandhi’s killers.

Quoting a tweet posted by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, who took a dig at the media for “not outraging” over the release of former PM’s killers, Ghosh reminded him that the Congress party is in alliance with the DMK—a political party whose leaders have hailed the remission of sentence for the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

“Congress ally DMK has welcomed this – will cong leave the ally,” Ghosh tweeted, asking if the Congress party will quit its alliance with DMK, which has welcomed the release of the killers of Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress ally dmk has welcomed this – will cong leave the ally https://t.co/8uR17KYRDg — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) November 14, 2022

No sooner did she question the Congress party over its duplicity on the issue than a flurry of online attacks came her way, ostensibly from Congress supporters who accused her of being a “terror supporter”.

Congress supporters on Twitter attack Pallavi Ghosh for exposing party’s hypocrisy

“Hence proved @_pallavighosh is justifying terror activity! Shame on you,” said one Twitter user.

Another Twitter user, Bhavika Kapoor, an avowed Congress supporter as per her Twitter bio, said, “Are you justifying terror activity? Shame on you.”

Many others were miffed that Pallavi was exposing the hypocrisy of the Congress party.

Congress alliance partner DMK hails the release of Rajiv Gandhi’s killers

Earlier last week, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin hailed the court’s decision to free 6 convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

In a statement, Stalin said the verdict ordering the release of six convicts, including S Nalini and her husband Murugan, was a victory to the “strong legal struggles” undertaken by the DMK government after assuming office in 2021. He said the victory can also be credited to those who believed in humanity and human rights.

“The Supreme Court verdict is proof that Governors who are appointed to the post cannot sit on decisions taken by governments democratically elected by the people. This judgement is also a historic foreword to democratic principles,” Stalin said.

The Congress party is in alliance with the DMK and recently, MK Stalin had attended the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, a political campaign aimed at energising its party cadres across the country amid the gloom of myriad electoral defeats.