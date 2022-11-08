On November 7, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s fourth letter surfaced addressing the media houses. Sukesh hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, in response to his allegations that Sukesh was doing all this purposely for the upcoming elections.

(Delhi CM) Kejriwal Ji, if any of my raised issues to Delhi LG turn out to be wrong as you & your associates said, I'm ready to be hanged. But if the complaint is proven true, you'll resign & retire from politics for good, reads Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter given by his lawyer

He said AAP was attempting to provoke him with a ‘war of words instead of answering the allegations that he levelled in previous press releases and complaints to Delhi LG.

‘You are trying to cover up’

AAP levelled allegations against Sukesh that he was doing all this purposely in view of upcoming elections. The party leaders questioned why Sukesh did not say anything before when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned him. Replying to the allegations, Sukesh said he kept quiet and ignored everything due to the constant threats and pressure he received in jail.

He said, “Let me tell you that I kept quiet and ignored everything. But due to your constant threats and pressure through the Jail administration and Mr Jain asking me to give funds during Punjab and Goa polls, brazenly even though I was undergoing investigation this year, as it becomes too much and I don’t have any need to take all this from you, I decided to move as per law. Not because someone or anyone is asking me to do so. So stop your old-style drama, it’s too evident and all can see that you’re trying to Cover up, and divert the issue.”

He further questioned Kejriwal why Jain was constantly asking him to withdraw the complaint he had filed in the High Court against former DG Sandeep Goyal and the jail administration. He said, “Why was I constantly threatened apart from asking me to give more funds for your election Campaigns? Why afraid of enquiry? What are you scared off if you are truthful?”

Replying to the allegation levelled by Manish Sisodia that he was doing all this to ensure he gets help in his case, Sukesh said he was not interested in anyone’s help. “Fortunately I am very capable of handling my case and proving my innocence. So stop diverting the matter from the main issue, I have all the resources to the best to take care of my case. I don’t need to please anyone in any form to be helped. So don’t divert the topic or from the issue to be answered by you,” he said.

‘Why scared and defensive?’

Replying to the statements given by AAP spokesperson Saurabh and Atishi, who questioned the authenticity of his allegations, he said if Kejriwal did not know him, why he was scared and defensive? He said, “Even as you think many would not know, now even that many would know as the person who exposed AAP, black and white in the open, even after threats and assaults orchestrated by you through the DG and the Jail administration on me, time and again since last 3 months.”

He added, “I am not Satyawadi Harishchandra, But you and your Associates be the sathyawadi and answer all the Questions asked, welcome detailed investigation, and say the truth why you took 50 crores then again 10 crores, then pressurising me to Bring 500 Crores to the party, then asking to Bring MLA from other parties in Tamil Nadu to yours, to bring actions, then again this year asking me to fund for Punjab and Goa elections, threatening me to withdraw complaint from HC against DG, Jail administration and Jain. So first you answer all this then comment on my integrity.”

‘Don’t hallucinate, don’t daydream’

He urged Kejriwal not to say that he was doing all this in view of the elections. He said, “Let me tell you Something and give to a piece of advice. You know me very well. You and Mr Jain are among the few people, who know me very well. So, don’t hallucinate that I won’t give evidence against all that I have said or won’t testify. I will give every single thing that I have, which you know very well, as your mask has to be removed in the open. Also please you, Kejriwalji don’t daydream about winning elections as people are seeing everything. Your drama won’t work anymore, your karma, your lies, you will be defeated badly for sure.”

He further added AAP would be out of power everywhere. He urged Kejriwal to stop playing the victim card and suggested Sukesh was doing all this purposely for elections. “Stop playing this Card that all this is being done because of elections, which anyways you are not winning to Power, or going to be voted for,” he said.

‘Stop sending offers and threats through jail administration’

Sukesh urged Kejriwal not to send offers and threats through the jail administration and ‘cronies’. He added such acts would not intimidate or interest him. “I will not back out, I will make sure every single transaction given to you and Mr Jain is brought before a court of law with every piece of evidence that I saved from the start knowing how you are dual-faced. I am thankful to God that he gave me that thought at that time when all this started in 2016, to keep a record of everything,” he added.

Moving further, Sukesh warned Kejriwal not to provoke him and make things “dirty” as it would force him to “reveal other personal things”. He added that Kejriwal and Jain would not like the revelation of the “personal things” and it would shock the country. “You know exactly what I am talking about. So kindly maintain the decorum and answer the investigation, and accept the truth, instead of talking about my individuality and integrity,” he added.

BJP hits out at Kejriwal and AAP

Following the latest press release of Sukesh, Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Yes, another candid confession from Sukesh has come into the public domain where he says that the Aam Aadmi Party has extorted money from him for Punjab and Goa elections. It is a party of Mahathugs who are thugging and who are doing thugai, ugai and kamai from a thug like Sukesh inside Tihar jail. Aisi koi jagah nahi jahan thuga nahi… inside jail or outside jail.”

Will Kejriwal sack his ministers & allow a fair probe? Will he answer the charges specifically? pic.twitter.com/5JrMKkiSRr — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 8, 2022

He added, “But the question is, will Mr Kejriwal act against the vasooli Bhai Satyendra Jain who is still a minister in his cabinet. Was he kept as a minister so he could extort 10 crore rupees as protection money inside jail? And how many more people was he extorting money from? Is it not true that Rs 50 crores were paid for the Rajya Sabha seat? Is it not true that more money was extorted to expand the party in the south? That he spoke to Sukesh on a black iPhone where his name was saved as AK2? That money was transferred in exchange at Kailash Gehlot’s farmhouse? All of these questions must be answered and answered specifically. But instead of answering them the victimhood card is pulled out and it is shown that this is vendetta politics.”

Advising Kejriwal to stop playing the victim card, Shehzad said, “Mr Kejriwal should stop playing the victimhood card and he should tell us if he has nothing to hide. Why not have a free and fair probe by allowing Kailash Gehlot and Satyendra Jain to be sacked and to be made to resign till the time a free and fair probe takes place. Satyendra Jain is in the jail for the last one and half months and he got no relief from the court of law.”

Sukesh’s allegations against AAP

Sukesh has filed a complaint to the LG against Kejriwal and his party, alleging they extorted money from him. In his complaint, he alleged to have paid Rs 10 crores for ‘protection’ inside jail. He has also alleged that AAP had extorted a sum of Rs 50 crores for a Rajya Sabha seat.