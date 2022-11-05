Saturday, November 5, 2022
Updated:

Did Shahid Afridi disrespect former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee? Here is why #ZehrilaAfridi is trending on Twitter

In a viral video, former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis can be seen reminiscing about an incident when Shahid Afridi shook hands with Vajpayee and made him feel embarrassed.

OpIndia Staff
Did Shahid Afridi disrespect former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee?
Images via Twitter.
3

A video is making rounds on the internet where some Pakistani cricketers can be seen making fun of a meeting between Shahid Afridi and former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In the video, former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis can be seen reminiscing about an incident when Shahid Afridi shook hands with Vajpayee and made him feel embarrassed.

Shahid Afridi has been trending on social media with the hashtag #ZehrilaAfridi after the video of this episode went viral. Actually, this topic dates back to 1993, when then-Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee met with the Pakistani cricket team. During this time, he was spotted shaking hands with every Pakistani player. Shahid Afridi, 19, was also a part of the Pakistan team, as Waqar Younis explains in this viral video.

When Waqar Younis met the players, Afridi informed him that when everyone shakes hands, they shake softly, but Afridi shook hands with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee firmly, causing him to scream in discomfort. Waqar Younis and the other former players in the studio burst out laughing when he said this.

After the footage of this incident went viral on social media, Indian supporters were outraged and posted negative comments about Pakistani players’ hatred. Indians got angry after this video has gone viral. A Twitter user wrote, “@SAfridiOfficial you insulted our nation pride and PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. We know you are the son of terrorist country!! If we want there will be no Pakistan #ZehrilaAfridi”

It is important to note that the Indian team, which is currently dominating its group in the T20 World Cup being hosted in Australia, must defeat Zimbabwe in order to move on. The fate of Pakistan’s team, though, is totally out of their control.

Pakistan’s cricket team must first beat Bangladesh to move to the semifinals, while it is expected that either India or South Africa would lose their matches. Pakistan’s team will go to the semifinals with a victory even if South Africa’s match is postponed due to inclement weather.

