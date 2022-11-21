Monday, November 21, 2022
“To me, you are like Allah”, video of Gujarat Congress MLA Indrajit Parmar addressing Muslim voters goes viral

Gujarat Congress MLA Indrajit Parmar also said he gives guarantee that a dispensary will not come up in Hindu dominated area in the same viral video

Congress MLA Indrajit Parmar
Ahead of Gujarat state assembly elections, a video of Mahudha MLA and Congress leader Indrajit Parmar has gone viral on social media where he is addressing local Muslim residents of his area where he likens them to ‘Allah’. The video was shared Pradipsinh Vaghela, BJP Gujarat General Secretary.

In the video, Parmar can be heard speaking in Gujarati where he said, “Many Muslim people, women spread this false rumour that our MLA is not with us. But for me you are like Allah, my parents. If this dispensary goes in that area [Hindu dominated area], then it is of no use. They [Hindus] will go to private hospitals only. Only this Muslim community which goes to ‘Aarogya’. I have become MLA because of you. Muslim community has given me a lot of votes. I am giving you guarantee that I will not let a dispensary come up there.”

However, Parmar has claimed that the video is from 2017 and denied religious discrimination.

This video comes close on heels of another video by Congress leader Chandanji Thakor, who had claimed that only Muslim community can save the country and that only Muslim community can vote Congress to power.

Thakor had claimed how not a single political party other than Congress has spoken for Muslim community. He claimed that only Congress listens to Muslim community and provides for them and even protects them.

