On Saturday, November 26, the Gujarat anti-terrorist squad (ATS) arrested a 25-year-old IIT graduate for sending threatening mail to the Prime Minister’s office (PMO). The youth, Aman Saxena, was arrested from Baduan in Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, Gujarat ATS authorities confirmed that the accused had sent the letter to try and frame another man who was close to a girl he liked.

Aman Saxena is a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Badaun, and he was arrested following a joint raid by the Gujarat ATS team and UP Police. He sent the email issuing a threat to PM Modi’s life during PM’s rally in Jamnagar on Monday.

Ahead of Gujarat assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address rallies in Kutch’s Anjar, Jamnagar’s Gordhanpur, Bhavnagar’s Palitana, Jamnagar’s Gordhanpar, and Rajkot on Monday.

An ATS official was quoted as saying by the media, “The home ministry entrusted an investigation to the Gujarat ATS regarding the threatening email to the PMO. After which, the ATS began an inquiry and traced the sender of that email in Adarshnagar of Badaun.”

Two cops went to Badaun and arrested Saxena from his residence after using both technology and human monitoring, according to the ATS officer. Saxena was taken to the Badaun police station for further questioning.

As per media reports, the accused originally turned off his phone, but when he used his SIM card in his father’s phone, the ATS team tracked his location. Aman’s father has blamed his son’s Delhi-based girlfriend for leading him astray. He claimed that the girl used Aman’s phone to send the threatening email to PM Modi.

Interrogation by the ATS revealed that Saxena had sent the email using the identity of a man close to a female Saxena admired. Saxena planned to frame that person in a false case and hence sent the threatening mail. The cops have stated that they will investigate the case from every angle possible.

The official stated that the agency would file an FIR against Saxena for issuing threats through anonymous communication and other offences under the Information Technology Act.

According to authorities, the initial inquiry shows that it was only Saxena who sent the email. Still, if it is discovered that anyone else was involved, he or she will be questioned as well.