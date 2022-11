In UP’s Kanpur, a person named Md Faiz has been arrested for stalking, harassing a minor girl, and then threatening to ‘chop her into pieces’ when she filed a police complaint against him. As per reports, Faiz is a history-sheeter with several police cases against him. Faiz used to stalk and harass the minor girl. He was even pressuring her to get married to him.

As per reports, the incident has been reported from Kanpur’s Naubasta area. The victim girl is a minor, and studies in class 12. As per the victim’s complaint, Md Faiz has been harassing the girl and pressuring her to perform ‘Nikah’ with him.

When the victim rejected his advances, Faiz threatened the girl saying that he will kidnap her, and if she refuses him further, he will chop her into pieces. The victim’s family had registered a complaint against Faiz back in October, but he absconded at that time, as per reports.

On November 25, Faiz arrived again and started threatening the victim and her family members.

दि0-17.10.22 को थाना नौबस्ता पर नाबालिक लड़की से छेड़छाड़ के सम्बन्ध में पंजीकृत अभियोग के आरोपी द्वारा पीड़िता को धमकी देने के सम्बन्ध में थाना नौबस्ता पर पुन: अभियोग पंजीकृत व अभियुक्त की गिरफ्तारी के सम्बनध में ACP नौबस्ता श्री अभिषेक कुमार पाण्डेय द्वारा दी गयी बाइट@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/TRAEKuUyIc — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) November 27, 2022

Kanpur Police have informed that the accused Faiz has been charged with relevant sections under POCSO charges. He has been arrested by the police on Sunday and has been sent to jail under police remand.

When the police team finally located Faiz and arrived to arrest him, the female members of his family reportedly tried to create a ruckus, with the intention to prevent his arrest. The women and some neighbours even clashed with the police, due to which additional forces were called to control the situation.