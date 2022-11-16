Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Maharashtra: Minor girl jumps out of moving auto after driver Syed Akbar Hameed tries to molest her, gets badly injured

The girl was reportedly coming back from tuition. The bystanders rushed to the minor girl lying on the busy main road. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. The auto driver has been arrested by the police.

Syed Akbar Hameed tried to molest minor girl in moving auto, girl jumped to save herself, admitted in hospital with head injury (Image: SS from viral video)
On November 13, a minor girl jumped out of a moving auto in Aurangabad, Maharashtra after the driver identified as Syed Akbar Hameed tried to molest her. As per reports, the 13-year-old victim got injured after jumping out of the auto and lying on the road unconscious. The girl was reportedly coming back from tuition. The bystanders rushed to the minor girl lying on the busy main road. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. The auto driver has been arrested by the police.

Reports suggest that she jumped out of the speeding vehicle after noticing Hameed’s obscene remarks and sexual advances. She was admitted to MGM Hospital as she sustained a head injury during the escape. Soon after she jumped out of the auto, the bystanders rushed to help her. She remained unmoved for a few minutes. In the video, it was visible that her legs were shaking.

A case under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act was registered at Kranti Chowk Police Station and a hunt was initiated by the police to arrest the accused.

Inspector Ganpat Darade said in an official statement, “The minor student was going to her home in an autorickshaw from the Usmanpura area when the driver spoke obscenely and molested the girl, after which the girl understood that something was wrong. Near the Silli Khana complex of Aurangabad, she jumped out of the moving auto in which the girl got hurt on her head and has been admitted to the hospital.”

