On Saturday, CCTV footage of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain being meted out special treatment in Tihar jail went viral following which a controversy erupted. Jain was seen given head and foot massages, surrounded by several people, and a TV remote, bottled water etc things were seen on his bed in a cell. Now Delhi deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia defended the VVIP treatment being given to Satyendar Jain claiming it to be “treatment for injury.”

The deputy chief minister of Delhi claimed that a doctor had instructed physiotherapy for the minister due to a spinal injury. “Only the BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of a patient’s treatment… “Satyendar Jain’s spine was damaged, and that’s on record,” Sisodia told the media.

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia terms the video of jailed Delhi minister & AAP leader Satyendar Jain that surfaced “treatment for injury”, says, “Only BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of an injured person’s treatment… His spine was damaged, it’s on record” pic.twitter.com/zzPriSLeFQ — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference after the video emerged, and attacked BJP for raising the issue, claiming that what was seen in the footage is a regular incident that happens in every jail.

“Satyendar has been jailed for 6 months. He had been injured after a fall at the time he was arrested. His spine’s L5-S1 disc has been damaged. This is documented. He was admitted to the hospital after his nerve was pinched. He had two surgeries there. Nerve blocks were inserted after two operations. In addition, while discharging him, the doctors recommended physiotherapy,” he continued.

The AAP leader stated while trivializing the presence of other people in Jain’s cell “There are no rules prohibiting prisoners from meeting each other in jail. Before spewing nonsense, BJP leaders should read the jail manual.”

Hon’ble Dy CM @msisodia Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/A1mbFcktMp — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 19, 2022

Sisodia however, failed to give even a bizarre excuse in defence of Jain being provided fresh-cut fruits, salads, mineral water, and special food. Jain who Sisodia said had suffered a spine injury was seen in the CCTV footage being given a foot massage by an unidentified person.

In another video, he was seen sitting on a chair while getting a massage on the head. Netizens are questioning why head and foot massages were given for spinal injuries. Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga refuted the claims in his own style, saying that he also had a spinal injury, and argued with his physiotherapist for not giving him a head massage and foot massage for injury to his spinal injury.

Notably, in June of this year, AAP leaders launched a propaganda campaign alleging that the ED assaulted Satyendar Jain while he was in its custody. They claimed that the ED tortured and physically assaulted him while he was in custody. However, after CCTV footage of Tijar jail was released on November 19, it was revealed that the claims made by AAP leaders at the time were false, as Jain was receiving foot and head massages while jailed.

Earlier on November 1, the ED informed the Delhi Court that AAP Minister Satyendar Jain, who was charged in a money laundering case, was receiving special treatment in Tihar jail. The ED submitted Tihar jail CCTV footage, which allegedly showed Jain receiving preferential treatment inside Tihar Jail.

According to the ED, Jain was given foot and body massages while in his cell and was served fresh-cut fruits and green salad directly in his cell by an unidentified individual. The ED also claimed that an unidentified person is cleaning, mopping, and brooding Jain’s cell under the supervision of co-accused Ankush Jain.

The ED also stated that Jain was constantly and easily able to meet co-accused Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and his wife, Poonam Jain, who visits him in the cell on a regular basis. The ED claimed that the accused was breaking all jail rules and meeting with the jail superintendent every day, which is against the rules.

The ED attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crores linked to Jain and his family in April this year. The probe agency launched an investigation in the case based on an FIR which was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.