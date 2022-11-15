Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Shraddha murder case: ‘Muslim men trapping Hindu women has become culture’, says retired Jharkhand DGP

Nirmal Kaur, a 1983 batch IPS officer who retired as DGP in Jharkhand said that Muslim men deliberately entrap Hindu girls and they get huge funds for this purpose.

OpIndia Staff
Image source- India Today
40

Hours after the story behind the brutal murder case of Shraddha Walker was uncovered, Nirmal Kaur, a 1983 batch IPS officer who retired as DGP in Jharkhand said that Muslim men deliberately entrap Hindu girls and they get huge funds for this purpose. She said that the Muslim men who kidnap Hindu girls are also provided with all the required legal support by their community.

Kaur stated her opinion while she was speaking during NDTV prime time debate on November 14. “The persons executing the entrapment of Hindu women are provided with motorcycles or heavy monetary assistance. These people are also provided with all the required legal assistance. Many similar cases are emerging these days. In a way, this is being supported by their sub-culture. Their community has started accepting and making their people believe that woman has no feelings, and no value in society. They see her as an object,” she said.

Kaur who was in the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) till 2016 also said that these kinds of acts are usually executed by psychopaths who have no guilty feelings at all. “In the current case, I’ve seen some visuals of the accused and it broadly appears that he is not a psychopath but is highly influenced by their sub-culture where Hindu women or women, in particular, are seen as an object,” she noted.

She meanwhile also referred to the Jharkhand murder case where a minor girl was burnt alive by the accused named Shahrukh in Dumka and said that it was also a similar case. She further reiterated that the Muslim sub-culture supports these kinds of acts and their culture is quite widespread. She also said that Muslim boys were deliberately entrapping Hindu women and were being provided with monetary assistance for luring Hindu women. (From 21.08 to 26.05 in the video).

Shraddha Walkar murder case

On November 14, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case of Shraddha Walkar and arrested Aftab Poonawala for murdering her, and then chopping her into 35 small pieces. Aftab executed the murder on May 18 and stored her body parts in the refrigerator. He then disposed of the body pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days.

The accused was arrested based on the complaint filed by Shraddha’s father on November 10. He stated in the complaint that the accused and the deceased had rented an apartment in Delhi and were staying in an unhealthy live-in relationship. He said that he had always opposed their relationship as Aftab used to physically assault Shraddha.

The girl, a resident of Palghar was adamant about continuing her relationship with accused Aftab and shifted to Delhi with him. Three days after they shifted to Delhi, they engaged in a quarrel and Aftab happened to kill Shraddha. He confessed his crime on November 14 and stated that they used to fight a lot. He said that he murdered Shraddha on May 18 as she was forcing him to get married to her.

The accused has been arrested and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offense committed) have been registered. Further investigations into the case are underway.

